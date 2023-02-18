Kailash Yaatra Ashram devotees celebrate Maha Shivratri today

Kaieteur News – In observance of Maha Shivratri, the Board of Trustees and members of the Executive Committee of the Kailash Yaatra Ashram would be hosting a devotional worship starting from today at Cornelia Ida (CI), West Coast Demerara (CI).

The event which will be held at Lot 23 Tract Y, CI begins today at 04:00hrs and ends on Sunday at 04:00hrs.

Maha Shivratri ‘the great night of Lord Shiva’ is being celebrated and is of most spiritual significance to the Hindu community. On this night, the northern hemisphere of the planet is positioned in such a way that there is a natural upsurge of energy in a human being. This is the day when nature is pushing one towards one’s spiritual peak. To allow this natural upsurge of energies to find their way, one of the fundamentals of this nightlong festival is to ensure that you remain awake with your spine vertical throughout the night.

Leading up to this festival, devotees of the Kailash Yaatra Ashram has been on a spiritual journey which included 21 days of fasting without consuming meat and salt, daily devotional chanting, Shiva Maha Puran Katha, Shiva Japam, Agnihotra and 1008 Shivlinga Puja. Of the 21 days, five nights were dedicated to: praying for universal peace, unity, harmony and togetherness for all beings, a spiritual night of Lord Shiva Bhajans, a night of Harekrishna devotional chants, a 108 Havan Kund Yagya and Abhishekam to Lord Shiva.

At the devotional worship Havan, singing of bhajans and chanting of the Lord’s name is being done continuously throughout this period and there will be twelve Prahaars (which is puja and offerings). A special Satsang will be held from 7pm to 9pm this evening and all are encouraging to come, celebrate, worship with the Kailash Yaatra Ashram and experience the pure bliss of Lord Shiva.

The Kailash Yaatra Ashram is a non-profit organization that was founded by Guruji Balram Persaud Budhu and is in Cornelia Ida, WCD. Founded in the year 2004, this Ashram consists of a Shree Maha Kalika Mandir, a Ganga Dhaam, and a Shiva Dhaam. The Shiva Dhaam includes the largest sitting murti of Lord Shiva in the Caribbean, 12 Jyotir Lingas and 1,008 Lingas.

The Ashram’s mission is to provide devotees with a communal place of worship whilst preserving the Hindu Madras faith through our youths, for generations to come. Guruji Budhu hails from a traditional Madras family and is maintaining his roots through the promotion of traditional Goddess worship and aim to remove misconceptions about such worship and hope to inspire devotees to lead ideal lives of love and service.

Meanwhile, the Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), extends greetings to thousands of Hindus across the country on observances to mark ‘Maha Shivratri’,

In a release, ERC said it is cognizant that the annual auspicious occasion on the Hindu calendar is marked by fasting, prayers and paying homage to Lord Shiva, a central figure of the Hindu Trinity. The ERC further recognizes that the occasion demands of Hindus to move away from conflict and embrace truth and peace instead.

Ideally, the Commission behooves every Guyanese to traverse similar pathways to achieve national harmony and peace. The observance is a major festival in Hinduism and reminds devotees to overcome darkness and ignorance, practice self- restraint and grant forgiveness to others.

The ERC supports the continuous freedom of all Guyanese to celebrate their respective traditions and observances in our multi-religious society and ‘Maha Shivaratri’ further consolidates the country’s religious diversity. The body is certain that all the ethnic groups can learn from each other’s cultural practices to promote tolerance in one multi-ethnic homeland.