Guyana Police Force supports staff in quest for supremacy at GMR&SC drag race meet

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force has thrown its support behind two of its staff members who will be participating in this Sunday’s Guyana Motor and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag Race meet at the South Dakota Circuit at Timehri

Led by Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken, the GPF has committed its support behind the brother and sister duo.

The duo is Special Constable Shem Chattersingh of the Transport Workshop and Constable Sarah Chattersingh of the Immigration Department.

Special Constable Shem Chattersingh and Constable Sarah Chattersingh pose with acting Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken. 

Shem, who will be competing in the motorcycle category, has participated in the GMR&SC activities before with good success and was the champion rider in his category before.

Sarah will be manning a motorcar and will be making her debut as she answered the call for more females to participate in motor racing activities.

The GPF is wishing the brother and sister duo best wishes in the GMR&SC’s Drag Wars 1.0 at the South Dakota Circuit.  (Samuel Whyte)

