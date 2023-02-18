GBA host press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Patrick Forde Memorial championship

Latest update February 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 18, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing championship held its press conference yesterday evening at the Mirage Lounge, Alberttown, ahead of tomorrow’s championship to be held at the National Gymnasium Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.
The Patrick Forde International Boxing championship will be hosting eleven international fights including three female international bouts; one of them being an all International match-up between Nakeadia Khodra out of St Lucia and Leeann Doodram from Trinidad and Tobago. Also starting the evening with four schoolboys cards.
At the press conference, Technical Director Terrance Poole MS noted that there has been a couple of changes to the card. He explained: Colin ‘Superman’ Lewis will miss this event due to injuries. Likewise another change to the card will be Olympian Keevin ‘lightning’ Allicock will now meet Shawn Joseph out of Trinidad and Tobago instead of Samuel Greene from Suriname. While Desmond ‘Dynamite’ Amsterdam goes up against Nickelle Joseph also out of Trinidad. Samuel Greene will now fight ‘our very own’ Patrick Harvey.
Already here are the Barbados team; Jeremiah Toussaint, Sean Shepherd and Kemara Stewart along with their Coach and also the Vice President of the Barbados Boxing Association Kelvia Nowell. The President of Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle extends a big welcome to both boxers and coach for coming here to be part of this event.
Meanwhile, the President of the GBA, Ninvalle, explained, “My administration has been putting in a lot of work in order to host all these international fighters at the Patrick Forde Memorial tournament.” He noted that, “Preparation have been good; by having all these athletes here in Guyana… it shows that his administration is doing well for boxing in this part of the region.” This will notably increase our local athlete’s potential and ability to compete against high-caliber fighters from across the Caribbean and Latin America.
The Patrick Forde International Boxing Championship will be happening on 19th February at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, in memory of the late Patrick Forde. Action starts at 19:00hrs.
7 things that can make Guyana filthy rich!!
Feb 18, 2023BBC Sport – Captain Hayley Matthews struck an unbeaten 63 to help West Indies beat Ireland with one ball to spare to keep their slim hopes of making the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals...
Feb 18, 2023
Feb 18, 2023
Feb 18, 2023
Feb 18, 2023
Feb 18, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – In the 1970’s, even the poorest of couples could find affordable housing in the city. The housing... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]