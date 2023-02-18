GBA host press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Patrick Forde Memorial championship

Kaieteur News – The Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing championship held its press conference yesterday evening at the Mirage Lounge, Alberttown, ahead of tomorrow’s championship to be held at the National Gymnasium Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

The Patrick Forde International Boxing championship will be hosting eleven international fights including three female international bouts; one of them being an all International match-up between Nakeadia Khodra out of St Lucia and Leeann Doodram from Trinidad and Tobago. Also starting the evening with four schoolboys cards.

At the press conference, Technical Director Terrance Poole MS noted that there has been a couple of changes to the card. He explained: Colin ‘Superman’ Lewis will miss this event due to injuries. Likewise another change to the card will be Olympian Keevin ‘lightning’ Allicock will now meet Shawn Joseph out of Trinidad and Tobago instead of Samuel Greene from Suriname. While Desmond ‘Dynamite’ Amsterdam goes up against Nickelle Joseph also out of Trinidad. Samuel Greene will now fight ‘our very own’ Patrick Harvey.

Already here are the Barbados team; Jeremiah Toussaint, Sean Shepherd and Kemara Stewart along with their Coach and also the Vice President of the Barbados Boxing Association Kelvia Nowell. The President of Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle extends a big welcome to both boxers and coach for coming here to be part of this event.

Meanwhile, the President of the GBA, Ninvalle, explained, “My administration has been putting in a lot of work in order to host all these international fighters at the Patrick Forde Memorial tournament.” He noted that, “Preparation have been good; by having all these athletes here in Guyana… it shows that his administration is doing well for boxing in this part of the region.” This will notably increase our local athlete’s potential and ability to compete against high-caliber fighters from across the Caribbean and Latin America.

The Patrick Forde International Boxing Championship will be happening on 19th February at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, in memory of the late Patrick Forde. Action starts at 19:00hrs.