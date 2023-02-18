Fire destroys house at Kwakwani Waterfront

Latest update February 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – After leaving her home to visit her mother located a few houses away, a Kwakwani woman returned to a burning house at the Kwakwani Waterfront, Upper Berbice River, Region 10.
Thirty-one year-old Ericka Gonsalves told police that she left her home at about 06:00h to visit her mother. The woman reportedly left the lights and a fan on in her home before leaving.
At about 18:30h, the woman recalled seeing smoke rising from the area her home was located.
Gonsalves said that she immediately left her mother’s house and ran towards her home.
A call was made to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in the district and firefighters were sent to the location. They managed to extinguish flames, but according to police, were unable to save the house from being completely destroyed.
Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.
