Fire destroys house at Kwakwani Waterfront

Feb 18, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – After leaving her home to visit her mother located a few houses away, a Kwakwani woman returned to a burning house at the Kwakwani Waterfront, Upper Berbice River, Region 10.

Fire destroys Ericka Gonsalves’ Kwakwani Waterfront home.

Thirty-one year-old Ericka Gonsalves told police that she left her home at about 06:00h to visit her mother. The woman reportedly left the lights and a fan on in her home before leaving.

At about 18:30h, the woman recalled seeing smoke rising from the area her home was located.

Gonsalves said that she immediately left her mother’s house and ran towards her home.

A call was made to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in the district and firefighters were sent to the location.  They managed to extinguish flames, but according to police, were unable to save the house from being completely destroyed.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

BBC Sport – Captain Hayley Matthews struck an unbeaten 63 to help West Indies beat Ireland with one ball to spare to keep their slim hopes of making the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals...
