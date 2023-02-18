Essequibo woman arrested for possession of 441 grams of cocaine

…served cops cocaine on ceramic plate

Kaieteur News – Police on Thursday arrested an Essequibo woman who was found with 441 grams of cocaine at her Bounty Hall, Essequibo Coast, Region Two home.

When ranks arrived at Brenda Charles’ home, the woman presented the drugs in a red and white ceramic plate and a plastic bag she had hidden under her sofa. According to police, ranks arrived at the woman’s home at around 17:25h and informed her of a search for illicit items.

Charles agreed but did not wait for the ranks to search her home. Instead, she walked to her sofa and gave them the plate with the drugs. She even handed them a plastic bag filled with more cocaine.

While being cautioned, Charles accepted responsibility and said, “Sir is me own, a buy it from a man”.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Anna Regina Police Station where she remains in custody pending charges.