Duo arrested for brutal beating of Bartica gold miner

Kaieteur News – Two persons have been arrested for badly beating a Bartica, Region Seven gold miner on Thursday.

The victim, Ryan Williams of Byderabo Village, Bartica had to be medevac on Thursday evening to a city hospital following a severe beating he received by three persons earlier that day.

Police said they are investigating an alleged attempted murder committed on Williams who was attacked sometime around 16:00hrs at Byderabo Road. Investigators revealed that he was attacked by three persons, ages 17, 20 and 25.

Annalisa Pereira, Williams’ reputed wife reported that the victim and two of the suspects, who are brothers (the 20-year-old and 25-year-old), are neighbours and friends.

She said on Thursday, Williams who was under the influence of alcohol had an argument with the young brother’s 17-year-old girlfriend. The argument simmered but later escalated when the man’s brother returned home and heard of the argument.

It was reported that the two brothers and the young woman then went to Williams’ house and confronted him, during which they reportedly lashed him several times about his body and head with a piece of wood, causing him to receive injuries.

Pereira said following the attack, she took her reputed husband to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he sought medical attention but lost consciousness. He was admitted to the hospital but had to be air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

A report was made to the police and the 20-year-old and 17-year-old suspects were arrested. Investigations are ongoing as efforts are underway to arrest the 25-year-old suspect.