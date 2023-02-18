Latest update February 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Decomposed body of man found in Berbice home

Feb 18, 2023

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 53-year-old Palmyra Village, East Canje Berbice man. The man, identified as Heeralall (only name), decomposing body was found in his home on Thursday reportedly by his niece.

According to the niece, her aunt who lived with the man left for Georgetown on February 12, 2023 and she visited her uncle on Monday. The woman told police that her uncle was in good health but after she did not hear from or see him for a couple of days, she decided to visit him on Thursday.

She told police that when she entered the yard, there was a foul smell and upon further inquiries and checks in the house, she found her uncle in a decomposed state.

The police were contacted and upon their arrival, checks were made for marks of violence but none were visible due to the extent of the decomposition.

Police reported that based on their investigations, Heeralall frequently used cannabis sativa and consumed alcohol regularly.

