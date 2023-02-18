Cattle farmer set on fire for helping Police during Hopetown protest

Latest update February 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 18, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 51-year-old cattle farmer, Trevor Jameer, was on Friday set on fire by a fellow villager for allegedly assisting the police during protest actions on February 5, 2023 at Hopetown, Berbice, Region Five.
Hopetown residents had reportedly blocked the road and set a car on fire after a businessman’s son lost control of the vehicle and knocked down two villagers.
Speaking with reporters, Jameer’s daughter, Travene McAlmont alleged that her father was attacked and burnt Friday morning by a “boy” and claimed that it might be because he (her father) helped police to remove the car from the trench after the accident.
“…The boy come and stop and tell my father that “I hear you seh you gon burst up me head”, so my father turn and ask him where he got that news from and he told my father wait right there and that he coming back,” McAlmont said while adding that her father did not take what the man said seriously and remained where he was.
Shortly after the suspect returned with a bottle containing a liquid and a stick that was lit with fire. The suspect then doused Jameer with the liquid from the bottle and used the lit stick to set him on fire.
“…He had a bottle with something like gasoline inside and he throw it on him and he had a stick light with fire and he just push the stick to the man and he catch on fire,” McAlmont told reporters.
The attacker then left the scene while, residents closeby rushed to assist Jameer by extinguishing the flames that engulfed his body.
Jameer rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was admitted with burns to his face, neck, back, legs, arm and side.
“This incident stem from an incident from last month. The police ask my father to help pull out the car from the trench and they say that is betrayal,” McAlmont alleged noting that the protestors were angry with her father for assisting the police. In fact, the woman said that her father has been labeled a ‘traitor’.
Additionally, the woman alleged that one of the persons who called her father a traitor threatened him on Thursday.
Investigations are ongoing.
