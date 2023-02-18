Latest update February 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Canada to provide $1.8M to fight drug trafficking and strengthen border and maritime security in the Caribbean

Feb 18, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Canada’s Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau will provide the Caribbean Region with $1.8M to “target illicit drug trafficking and strengthen border and maritime security in the Caribbean.” Prime Minister Trudeau made this announcement on Thursday at the 44th Regular Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM heads where he is a special guest.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo courtesy of CARICOM Secretariat)

The Canadian leader said that criminal elements are becoming “more sophisticated” and therefore, “more support is needed.” He told the Region’s leaders that “

Together we can build a safer, better future, for the people of our countries and around the world.”

Additionally, the Canadian Prime Minister announced a $10M support to the International Office on Migration (OIM) to strengthen the protection and resilience of Haitian women and children, along the Dominican Republic border and in migrants’ place of origin, the Caricom Community (CARICOM) said in a statement Friday.

Addressing CARICOM Heads of Government in The Bahamas, the Canadian Prime Minister said his country plans to invest an additional $12.3M in humanitarian assistance.

Highlighting the lead role CARICOM should play, he said:

“CARICOM must be an integral leader on this crisis, including through convening political dialogues and helping rally partners, around the globe, to provide much-needed assistance for Haiti,” Prime Minister Trudeau said.

In this regard, the Canadian leader said Canada recognises the establishment of the High Transitional Council as a positive step towards political stability, and it is one that must be broadened.

