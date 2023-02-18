Bartica couple dies after motorcycle crashes into car

Latest update February 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 18, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A couple lost their lives on Thursday afternoon after the motorcycle they were traveling on crashed into a motorcar on Fourth Avenue and Fifth Street, Bartica, Region Seven.
Dead are 23-year-old Felicia Lewis, a mother of two of Mora Camp, Bartica and 26-year-old David Huggins of 1/2 Mile Bartica- Potaro Road, her reputed husband.
According to the police, the accident occurred sometime around 15:50hrs and involved motorcar bearing registration number PRR 5669 owned and driven by 66-year-old Byron Pearson, a Taxi Driver of Mongrippa Hill, Bartica.
Police revealed that based on information received, the car was travelling south along the eastern side of Fourth Avenue, at a speed of 20 KmPh and failed to stop at the ‘stop sign’ on Fifth Street, while the motorcycle was proceeding east along the northern side of Fifth Street at a fast speed and collided with the right-side front portion of the motorcar.
As a result of the collision, the couple was flung from the motorcycle and fell onto the roadway, where they received injuries to their heads and bodies. They were picked up by residents in the area in an unconscious state and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital.
There, police stated that a doctor pronounced Lewis dead on arrival. Huggins was admitted as a patient in a critical condition in the Male Surgical Ward. He suffered from head trauma and lacerations about his body.
The injured man was subsequently air dashed to Georgetown by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Air Corps for further treatment. However, police reported that he died around noon on Friday while receiving treatment.
Meanwhile, the police said that the driver of the car was given a breathalyzer test and the results were recorded at .000 BAC. He remains in custody assisting with investigations.
