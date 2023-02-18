Latest update February 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

8 companies bid to supply Natural Resources Ministry with two motor pick-ups

Feb 18, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Tuesday, eight firms have applied for the contract to supply and deliver two double cap pick-ups for the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is also looking to procure a pick-up which six companies have bid for.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is seeking security firms to provide services at the Guyana National Stadium, National Sports Commission and at other locations located in Regions Three, Four and Six.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Natural Resources

Supply and delivery of two double cab pick-up.

Supply and delivery of two All-Terrain Vehicles.

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Procurement of security service- Guyana National Stadium

Procurement of security service- Region 3,4 & 6

Procurement of security services- National Sports Commission.

Guyana National Bureau of Standards

Procurement of Legal Metrology Equipment.

Procurement of one pick-up.

