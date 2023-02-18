300MW electricity gas plant poses risks to citizens – Project Summary

Kaieteur News – The proposed Gas to Shore Energy Project poses potential health risks to humans and wildlife during construction and operation of the facility to be constructed at the Wales Development Zone (WDZ) as part of a larger initiative.

This much can be gleaned from the latest Project Summary submitted by the Guyana Power and Light Inc. to the Environmental Protection Agency, in applying for an Environmental Permit authorizing the construction of the Gas fired electrical plant and gas de-fractionating plant to produce cooking gas and other commodities still under consideration.

A perusal of the summary’s reference to Potential Environmental impacts from construction and operation of proposed project and Mitigation measures, it was noted that as it relates to the air quality in the vicinity of the WDZ will in fact be affected by emissions.

As it relates to emissions from construction equipment and generators, it was noted that, “air emissions resulting from the Project have the potential to affect ambient air quality in the Project area on a localized basis and to contribute to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.”

According to the information presented to the EPA, “the decreased ambient air quality can pose potential health risks to humans and wildlife in close proximity to the construction site. Combustion from hydrocarbons can contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.”

In an attempt to downplay the levels of emissions however, GPL said “Emissions from vehicles and generators are too minimal to manage.”

In light of the expected depletion of air quality as a result of emissions, GPL said, persons involved in construction will be equipped with Personal Protection Equipment such as respirators and masks, where necessary.

As it relates to water quality in the location, both ground and surface sources, GPL indicated that there will be runoffs from the construction process such as wastewater (Gray water and Sewage) accumulated during the construction phase

As such, GPL indicated that Earthworks related to construction of the access roads and the Power Plant can result in the discharge of sediment to canals or drainage features. This, “can lead to sedimentation in drains, canals and trenches and that this can affect aquatic ecosystems and can affect human health.” As such, the Project has the potential to affect groundwater quality.

During the life of its operations, it was noted that water quality will further be eroded, “From cooling water; Oily water from maintenance process; Run-offs from stormwater.”

This GPLC said will lead to contamination of ground water sources, pollution of surface water in addition to damaging the ecosystems.

In addressing such a situation, GPL said the plant is to have oily wastewater processed in an oily water separator.

Additionally, the discharge from the oil/water separator shall be collected in a sump and pumped to a storage tank before being disposed of.

“The site storm drainage system shall include all the necessary components to collect, convey, treat and discharge storm water as required by local permits and local/international standards, to prevent on-site ponding, soil erosion, soil collapse, wash out, flooding, and polluting the receiving environment.”

GPL indicated also that the site shall be graded to drain storm water away from buildings and equipment, and to prevent localized ponding and that the site drainage system shall consist of site grading, catch basins, manholes, piping, oil/water separators and detention ponds, as necessary to collect and treat site storm water prior to discharging to the receiving environment.

As it relates to Hydrocarbon-contaminated stormwater runoff, that, GPL said, “shall be treated through oil/water separators to achieve oil and grease concentrations below applicable local/international standards…Storm water should be separated from process and sanitary wastewater streams in order to reduce the volume of wastewater to be treated prior to discharge.”

Additionally, surface runoff from process areas or potential sources of contamination should be prevented, “however, where this approach is not practical, runoff from process and storage areas should be segregated from potentially less contaminated runoff.”

The Gas to Power Project (GTPP), involves the construction and operation of a gross installed generating capacity of 300 megawatts (MW) of Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT).

The CCGTs will be capable of combusting rich and lean natural gas as their primary fuel. The primary fuel will be supplied by an onsite Natural Gas Liquefaction (NGL) facility. The NGL facility will be supplied with pipeline quality natural gas via a 12-inch diameter pipeline, connecting to the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels—Liza Phase one and two—located in the Atlantic Ocean.

The WDZ is defined by the Demerara River to the east; the Boerasirie Conservancy and agriculture lands to the west; the Canal No. 2 Road to the north and agriculture lands to the south.

“A section of this planning area, categorized as Zone (H), Classification (HI) for Heavy Hazardous Industrial use will accommodate the 300 MW Gas to Power Project and other related heavy industrial facilities.”

That area is currently known as the “Wales Estate”, within the Wales Development Zone.

The project is aimed at utilizing piped natural gas from the FPSOs, which will be processed by a NGL facility which will generate lean gas that will be used to fuel a power plant that will generate and deliver electricity into GPL’s existing power grid, the Demerara Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

The completed project, according to GPL, is expected to deliver on a monthly basis 187.56 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity into the Demerara Berbice Interconnected System to support Guyana’s current and projected economic development.