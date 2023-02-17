President Ali, UAE Minister of State discuss COP 28 partnership on sidelines of CARICOM Heads summit

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Thursday held discussions with Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, the Minister of State for International Cooperation in the United Arab Emirates and her delegation today on plans for COP 28 that is to be held in the UAE.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 44th Regular Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) currently underway in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Head of State and the UAE delegation also discussed Guyana’s partnership with the UAE for COP 28 and matters relating to included carbon credits, innovation, science and technology in the context of climate security, energy security and food security.

The UAE representatives included several senior directors, among them being the Director of the American Affairs Department, Dr. Al Saghira Al Ahbabi.

President Ali was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and the Director of Presidential Affairs, Mrs. Marcia Nadir-Sharma. (Office of the President)