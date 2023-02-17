New company launched to help Guyanese businesses boost customer service

Kaieteur News – WeSolveCX Inc. on Thursday launched its service in Guyana to help companies upgrade their customer experience.

The launch was facilitated on the sidelines of the International Energy Conference being hosted at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown. The full-service outsourcing company said its objective is to transform the customer experience industry through marketing, consultancy and customer experience journeys.

General Manager of the company, Shem Erskine, said that WeSolveCX is an outsourcing business that works with other businesses to deliver on their customer experience Sinitiatives. “We focus on how you get the customer onboard; how do you anticipate their needs. It’s really that 360 view of who the customer is and how you treat the people who are paying you to deliver your business services to them. We believe that with our business model that we will help those businesses to deliver the best possible experience to their customers by anticipating their needs, looking at the right analytics to know what they would want and when is the best time to deliver to them,” he explained.

It was noted that one of its local clients, GTT was able to upgrade its customer experience through WeSolveCX by digitizing its bills. This allowed for users of the service to receive timely bills through emails.

The General Manager said that the initiative is aimed at transforming the traditional customer service industry that is less friendly to the needs of various customers to understanding and responding to various customer touch points. “You walk into a store and the level of service you get is sometimes based on if you know the owner or someone in the store and that determines if you go back and make another purchase, but it really is not inviting. It really doesn’t guide the customer through what you call the customer journey and we are going to change that.

Executive Chairman of the company, Christopher Daly, said that WeSolveCX already serves both local and international. “We serve businesses that are based in the US, the Caribbean, US Virgin Islands. We provide them with Telemarketing services, inbound care services, IVR management and we are currently working on a project to deploy a new CRM tool that will help businesses to transform customer experience journeys.”

The Executive Chairman added that the company is fully committed to the government’s development agenda as the country experiences massive transformation and growth with oil and gas revenues.

“The oil and gas industry is still a business that has basic needs and we wouldn’t be servicing the oil companies directly but there are a number of entities that serve them who need our services.” He pointed out that 70% of the staff work remotely through GTT’s Fibre deployment that provides the additional speeds required.