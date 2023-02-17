Guyana gets more Local Content capacity building boost

…as West Africa South America Alliance Inc enters local shores

Kaieteur News – The West Africa South America Alliance Incorporated (WASA) on Thursday announced its launch at the International Energy Conference and Expo.

The alliance is comprised of a number of companies that target skills development, regulatory compliance and institutional strengthening among other technical services for the oil and gas sector.

Dr. Richard Van-West Charles, Chairman of the local entity said 51 percent of the entity is owned by Guyanese, while there are other directors that hail from Africa.

He pointed out the critical need for Guyanese to begin developing their skills, as oil production in the country continues to increase. “When you look at the total number of barrels that Guyana (is producing), in terms of Latin America it is the top and in terms of globally we are number 17 at this moment then you see what is in front of us and therefore we have to ensure that as many Guyanese are equipped to function in the industry.”

WASA will function in Guyana by training the trainers to help impart the necessary knowledge to boost local capacity in skills required in the oil and gas sector. It was noted that the Georgetown Technical Institute will be offering courses for oil and gas skills development through WASA. An agreement to facilitate the exchange has already been signed. In the meantime, the Alliance is working on partnering with other learning institutions, especially the University of Guyana.

According to Dr. Van-West Charles, WASA will be aiding these institutions to help train individuals in areas that are already offered and even introducing new courses to cater to the oil and gas sector. This will help locals to become certified to work offshore and onshore. Some of the companies that form the Alliance are based in Nigeria, Congo, Ghana and Guyana.