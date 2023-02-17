GTT lights up East Coast communities during Fibre Roll Out

Latest update February 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – GTT’s Home Solutions and Fixed Networks, last weekend donated 30 street lights to be strategically placed throughout the Dazzle Housing Scheme and Bareroot community.

The community project is linked to GTT’s Fibre roll-out and its promise to strengthen communities and reliably connects its customers. In a press release, GTT said the lights which are expected to improve security in the area, were presented to representatives of the Community and the Guyana Police Force by Product Manager of Fibre, Jihan Bobb-Semple and will be installed by GTT at no cost to the community.

GTT’s Communications Executive, Shaquelle Williams, said that the company continues to build partnerships with communities as important development stakeholders . “The residents asked that we erect lights at strategic locations throughout the community and we have complied with that request because we have promised to strengthen communities and we are always happy to do so in consultation with community members”.

Representative of the Dazzel Housing Scheme, Mervin Madramootoo, and the Guyana Police Force receive lights on behalf of the community from Product Manager of  GTT Fibre, Jihan Bobb-Semple 

Community Businessman, Mervin Madramootoo, commended the initiative. He received the lights on behalf of the residents of the Dazzel Housing Scheme.  “I think it’s a good initiative because we had lights before but a lot of them are damaged and at night the place is a bit too dark for persons traversing the road, so I want to say a big thank you to GTT for this”.  Police Sergeant, Mark Robin also commended the initiative.  “Dark and isolated areas are unsafe and we appreciate the impact that this project will have on security and the comfort of the villagers”.  It is expected that more than 25,000 homes will access GTT’s Fibre before the end of the first quarter of the year as the company continues to accelerate the roll-out of the service to achieve 75% homes passed before the end of 2024.

1100 homes across Bachelor’s Adventure, Paradise, Dazzle Housing Scheme and Bare Root on the East Coast of Demerara are the most recent to have access to GTT’s Fibre service.

