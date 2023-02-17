Latest update February 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GECOM reopens application process for approval of symbol for LGE

Feb 17, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has reopened the process to provide an additional opportunity for the submission of applications for approval of symbols for Local Government Elections (LGE).

Section 48(1) of the Local Authorities (Elections) Act, Chapter 28:03, provides that all Political Parties, Voluntary Groups, and Individuals who are desirous of contesting LGE are required to submit a symbol for approval by the Guyana Elections no later than the 21st Day before Nomination Day.

“In this regard, 1st March, 2023 has been set as the date by which a printed and electronic version of the symbol must be submitted to the Commission. Submissions can be made directly to the Office of the Chairman at 41High and Cowan Streets, Kingston, Georgetown in sealed envelopes clearly marked, “Application for Symbol – Local Government Elections – 2023”, GECOM said in a statement on Thursday.

Alternatively, applications can be submitted via email at [email protected] or, in the case of outlying Local Authority Areas (LAAs), to the GECOM Registration Offices.

Political Parties, Voluntary Groups, and Individuals who have already applied for symbols for the upcoming Local Government Elections, and who would have received notification that their symbols were approved are NOT required to reapply.

Political Parties, Voluntary Groups, and Individual Candidates are required to submit, on Nomination Day, their respective lists of candidates accompanied by the relevant pre-approved symbol.

In this regard, Political Parties, Voluntary Groups and, Individual Candidates are advised that their lists would NOT be accepted without a pre-approved symbol, GECOM reminded.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Half of a quarter bottle rum Guyana getting!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

General Equipment Limited is newest sponsor of the Petra Milo U18 School’s football

General Equipment Limited is newest sponsor of the Petra Milo U18...

Feb 17, 2023

Kaieteur News – General Equipment Limited became the newest addition to the list of sponsors of the Petra Milo U18 Secondary School football tournament yesterday following a brief presentation...
Read More
MVP Sports sponsors Women’s Development Football League playoff

MVP Sports sponsors Women’s Development...

Feb 17, 2023

Exciting start on opening day of Bounty Farm’s Mash Handicap squash tournament

Exciting start on opening day of Bounty Farm’s...

Feb 17, 2023

Professional Meet Management for Jefford Classic Mile

Professional Meet Management for Jefford Classic...

Feb 17, 2023

Rock Futsal Semifinal stage set to unfold on Saturday 

Rock Futsal Semifinal stage set to unfold on...

Feb 17, 2023

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. congratulates Motie

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles...

Feb 17, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • No glory days!

    Kaieteur News – The public service cannot be restored to what it never was: a source of pride. The local public service... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]