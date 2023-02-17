GECOM reopens application process for approval of symbol for LGE

Latest update February 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 17, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has reopened the process to provide an additional opportunity for the submission of applications for approval of symbols for Local Government Elections (LGE).
Section 48(1) of the Local Authorities (Elections) Act, Chapter 28:03, provides that all Political Parties, Voluntary Groups, and Individuals who are desirous of contesting LGE are required to submit a symbol for approval by the Guyana Elections no later than the 21st Day before Nomination Day.
“In this regard, 1st March, 2023 has been set as the date by which a printed and electronic version of the symbol must be submitted to the Commission. Submissions can be made directly to the Office of the Chairman at 41High and Cowan Streets, Kingston, Georgetown in sealed envelopes clearly marked, “Application for Symbol – Local Government Elections – 2023”, GECOM said in a statement on Thursday.
Alternatively, applications can be submitted via email at [email protected] or, in the case of outlying Local Authority Areas (LAAs), to the GECOM Registration Offices.
Political Parties, Voluntary Groups, and Individuals who have already applied for symbols for the upcoming Local Government Elections, and who would have received notification that their symbols were approved are NOT required to reapply.
Political Parties, Voluntary Groups, and Individual Candidates are required to submit, on Nomination Day, their respective lists of candidates accompanied by the relevant pre-approved symbol.
In this regard, Political Parties, Voluntary Groups and, Individual Candidates are advised that their lists would NOT be accepted without a pre-approved symbol, GECOM reminded.
