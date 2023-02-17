Gas Plant substation to consume hundreds of thousands of liters of oil

…only four planned maintenance for power plant in 20 years

Kaieteur News – The Wales Development Zone (WDZ) which is expected to house the proposed Natural Gas fired electricity plant includes at least one component that will require the use of traditional oils as part of the overall system.

This much can be gleaned from a perusal of the Project Summary presented to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as it seeks environmental authorization for the project.

According to the information provided by the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL), in addition to the electricity plant with an installed capacity of some 300 megawatts (MW), there is the need for the construction of a substation utilising step up and step down transformers in order to transport the electricity generated to the national grid. The estimated total amount of oil associated with transformers on site would be 556,434 liters, according to the Project Summary.

In that document, it was explained that with the power plant exporting electricity at 13.8 Kilovolts (kV), the Gas to Power Project (GTPP) will be equipped with a 230/69/13.8 kV sub-station on site. “The concept layout of the sub-station indicates that it will be comprise: 4 – 230/13.8 kV voltage step-up transformer 3 – 230/69 kV voltage step-down transformers Air insulated buses operating at 230 kV and 69 kV SF6 circuit breakers rated at 230 kV and 69 kV.”

Additionally, other relevant equipment that includes, but not limited to gantry/take-off structures, circuit breakers, disconnect switches, electrical bus, equipment support structures, surge arresters, current and potential transformers, metering, protective relaying, control building, ground grid, security and surveillance, lighting, and fence.

GPL said, all indoor electrical equipment will be accommodated within enclosed buildings on site.

Importantly, the transformers to be used on the site will be oil immersed type. The oil is specifically used to transfer heat from the transformer windings and core to the radiators through convection current. It is estimated that each 230/13.8 kV transformer will contain a total of 86,943 liters of oil and 69/13.8 kV, 69,554 liters. As such, the estimated total amount of oil associated with transformers on site would be 556,434 liters.

Additionally, as it relates to the natural gas fired electricity plant, and the use of oils and lubricants to be used there, it was noted in the Project Summary that since the Combined Cycle Turbines will utilise Natural Gas, the majority of oily residue will come from used Lube Oils and grease during maintenance.

Major maintenance, GPL said “is expected to take place at intervals of 48,000 to 50,000 Operating Hours (OH) that is approximately every 5 years. The OEM would determine additional planned maintenance activities that are specific to auxiliary equipment.”

The project is expected to have a lifespan of some 20 years meaning there would only be four planned maintenance. Additionally, it was noted that subject to decommissioning plans for the pipeline under the purview of Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), “at this time there are no plans for decommissioning of the power plant. Any future or preparatory plans shall be in accordance with the EPA Act.”