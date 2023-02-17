Latest update February 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Five men wanted for Mon Repos ‘terror’ surrender

Feb 17, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Five of the 12 men wanted for alleged acts of terrorism at the Mon Repos Market last year, reportedly surrendered to police on Thursday.

Those who surrendered have been identified as: Tony MacKinnon, Carlos Kingston, Terrence Adolphus Nedd and Anthony English. The five men turned themselves in to Criminal Investigation Department temporary headquarters at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown in the company of Attorney-at-Law Dexter Todd.

They are being accused of committing terrorist acts by looting stalls and burning vehicles at the Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) during protest actions in June, 2022 over the killing of Quindon Bacchus, 25, by a special branch rank, Kristoff  DeNobrega.

A misleading report that the suspect was freed had reportedly sparked protests at Golden Grove, ECD and later spread to other nearby villages. Kaieteur News had reported that protestors began their march from Golden Grove, passed through the villages of Haslington, Enmore, Paradise, Enterprise, Melanie, Coldingen, Bladen Hall, Strathspey, Vigilance, Friendship, Buxton, Annandale, Lusignan, Good Hope and stopped at Mon Repos where stalls were looted and persons beaten. During the protest, roads were blocked with debris and burning tires while scores of people were allegedly beaten and robbed. As police continue investigations, they are hunting seven more men still at large

Three of the men who turned themselves in

.

