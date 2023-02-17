Exciting start on opening day of Bounty Farm’s Mash Handicap squash tournament

Latest update February 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 17, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Opening day of the Bounty Farm’s 2023 Mashramani Handicap Squash tournament started apace seeing five Category A matches along with sixteen open-category matches on Wednesday evening at the Georgetown Clubs Courts (GTC).
The open category saw Chad De Abreu coming out on top of Lloyd Fung-A-Fat in a 2-1 encounter (15-13, 12-15, 15-12), as Avinash Oditt eased past Josh Verwey in a hard-fought battle; Oditt winning 15-13, 11-15 and 15-12, while Daniel Ince gave Reagan Rodrigues no chance in their encounter, Ince winning two games to love (15-10, 15-9), also Steven Xavier defeated Javid Rahaman in what seemed to be a very close contest (15-6, 8-15, 15-12).
Taylor Fernandes on the other hand, defeated Johnathan Antczak two games to love (15-12, 15-11) and Louis Da Silva commanded both games in her match against Lydia Fraser (15-12, 15-10). While David Fernandes, Deje Dias, Ashley De Groot, Ashley Khalil, Nicholas Narain, Jason-Ray Khalil, Alex Arjoon, Brian Rdwards and Jason van Dijk also registered wins in the open category.
Likewise in the five Category A matches; Jeremy Ten Pow defeated Noah Rahaman two games to love (15-12, 15-11), while Ryan Rahaman defeated Dennis Dias by the same margin. Jacob McDonald crushed Ethan Bulkan 2-1 (15-14, 10-15, 15-12), as Demetri Lowe quieted Zoey McDonald 2-0(15-12, 15-13), as Rylee Rodrigues, who had an excellent finish against Lalia Maikoo, won 15-9, 5-15 and 15-12 to claim early Category A wins in the competition.
The tournament is sponsored by the Bounty Farm Limited.
Day Two action of the 2023 Mashramani Handicap Squash competition is slated for today 17th February at the same venue.
