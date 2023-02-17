Ex-husband gets 22 ½ years, hit-man 18 ½ years for Babita Sarjou’s murder

…State to appeal sentences

Kaieteur News – Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall on Thursday handed down a 22 ½ years jail sentence to 45-year-old Shradhanand Narine, called ‘Anand’ for the 2010 murder of his reputed wife, Babita Sarjou and a 18 ½ years sentence to the hit-man, 41-year-old Daral Ponto, called ‘Yankee.’

Narine formerly of Lot 51 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, had pleaded guilty to the capital offence and had even admitted that he paid Ponto formerly of Lot 54 Broad Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, $100,000 to murder Sarjou, the mother of his son.

According to reports, in October 2010, Narine and Ponto met at D’Urban and Hardina Streets, Georgetown, where they plotted to kill Sarjou. On November 4, 2010, Narine and Ponto executed their plan. They first lured Sarjou to the National Cultural Centre, located on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

When she arrived, Narine, his then 4-year-old son along with Ponto were sitting in Narine’s car. According to the Narine’s confession statement, Narine tricked Sarjou into getting into the vehicle before he grabbed his son and left her in his vehicle along with Ponto.

It was disclosed that Narine told Ponto to honk the car horn when he was finished killing his wife. Ponto reportedly strangled the woman before using a blanket to cover her body in the backseat. They then drove to Narine’s Seaforth Street, Campbellville home where they later placed her body in a hole that was dug near Narine’s backyard. Narine and relatives of Sarjou had reported to the police that the woman had disappeared on November 4, 2010. Sarjou was reported missing until May 22, 2016, when Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum and a team of detectives were able to crack the case. After digging near Narine’s backyard for hours, detectives recovered skeletal remains which were later determined to be Sarjou’s following DNA testing. When the matter was called before Justice Morris-Ramlall at the Demerara High Court – Narine and Ponto – had denied the offence and a jury was empanelled. However, before the trial commenced both men indicated that they would like to change their pleas and admitted to the crime.

At the sentencing hearing on Thursday, Sarjou’s mother Chompa Seonarine in her address to the court stated that she is heartbroken by the loss of her daughter. “I am heartbroken and in pain…I miss my daughter a lot, she did not deserve to die like that. The only thing remaining is memory of my daughter… I am very much hurt and I will miss my daughter forever,” the woman continued. Seonarine added that she has had many sleepless nights and she hope justice is served for her daughter.

The court heard that Narine and Sarjou were together since the deceased was the age of 16. The two got married a few years and later welcomed their son. It was disclosed too that the couple had marital issues which had led to them separating. Narine’s lawyer, Siand Dhurjon in a plea of mitigation told the court that the couple’s relationship was a toxic one but posited that his client never physically assaulted Sarjou. He continued that his client’s biggest triggers were when Sarjou started to constantly pressure him and threatened to kill him for insurance money.

“Mr Narine always emotionally and psychologically struggled with sensitivity towards neglect, disloyalty, abandonment and these frailties were triggered by the deceased unfaithfulness and disinterest towards him,” Dhurjon said.

It should be noted that the lawyer also mentioned that Narine and Sarjou had separated for 15 months prior to the woman’s murder. He pointed out that while his client was not the executioner of the murder, he was the encourager and facilitator. Dhurjon added that his client is remorseful for his actions.

The lawyer pleaded with the court that imposing a lengthy prison sentence would affect his client’s relationship with his 16-year-old son he had with Sarjou and his 9-year-old daughter whom he fathered with his current wife.

In his address to the court Narine said, “There is no amount of words that could express how sorry I am. I was wrong, I was wrong I made a mistake, the mistake that caused a life.” He continued, “My foolish actions didn’t only cause my only son to grow up without a mother but also cause numerous suffering….Your honor I’m begging please have some mercy on me, if I had a chance to relive my life ‘to reverse the hands in time I would have showed this honorable court that if I had taken control over my anger and jealousy none of us would have been here today.” Narine begged the court to have leniency on him and pleaded with Sarjou’s relatives who were present in court to find it in their hearts to forgive him.

As it relates to Ponto, one of his lawyers, Shawn Shewram, in a plea of mitigation for his client told the court that that Ponto have no previous antecedents and that he is remorseful for the crime he committed when he was 28-years-old. In Ponto’s address to the court he said, “I am asking this court to forgive me, I am a different person. Ms. Seonarine (Sarjou’s mother) please find it in your heart to forgive me, please.”

In handing down the sentences, Justice Morris-Ramlall highlighted that Narine orchestrated a plan to kill his reputed wife and then conceal her body.

The judge stated that there was nothing impulsive about Narine’s actions and noted that he not only breached the trust of his reputed wife but he executed his plan to kill his wife in the presence of his 4-year-old son.

“The deceased’s life was not only snuffed out through the commission of this murder but her body was unceremoniously conveyed into a concrete grave for several years,” the judge said. Justice Morris-Ramlall added that she have considered the victim impact statement, the probation report, the nature and prevalence of violence against women, adding that there is absolutely no mitigating circumstance that will be considered.

“Women are not chattel, men do not own them,” Justice Morris-Ramlall said. As it relates to Ponto, she stated that she considered the nature of the offence and added that while he shares no personal relationship with the deceased his motive is nothing but financial. The judge started Narine’s sentence at 25 years, then added 5 years in relation to the prevalence of violence against women. No deduction from the sentence was made for mitigation circumstances, but 7 ½ years was deducted for Narine’s early guilty plea leaving him with a 22 ½ years jail sentence.

Justice Morris-Ramlall started Ponto’s sentence at 20 years but added 5 years for the nature of the offence. Like Narine’s sentence she made no deduction for mitigating factors but deducted 6 ½ years for his early guilty plea – leaving Ponto with an 18 ½ years jail sentence. Importantly, the prosecution had asked for the judge to send a strong message to likeminded men in society. As such, following the judge’s ruling a prosecutor informed the court of the State’s intention to appeal.