Latest update February 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De past is not fuh de present

Feb 17, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Ole people does seh dat dem gat four things wah yuh can’t take back: the spoken word, the speed arrow, the past life and de missed opportunities. What is gone is gone. Tomorrow waits fuh no one.

When yuh live in de past, yuh does get leff in de past. Some political parties are so stuck in the past dat dem gan get leff deh. All de support in de world nah gan get dem into de present.

Guyana entering a new era. And people nah gat time fuh go and drag no political party into de future. De future is a democratic future and if yuh nah democratic, yuh belong in de past and de world nah gan gat no relevance fuh yuh.

Yuh could have all de support and more dat yuh need, once yuh stuck in de past, yuh gan stay deh. Young people moving forward, dem nah gat time fuh go and help pull you out of no quagmire. So dem nah looking back at you. So try deh and decide where yuh stand; either yuh is fuh de future or fuh de past. But yuh can’t be stuck in the past and still claiming yuh is fuh de future.  De people of Guyana wake up and dem see right through all of dem wah did pretending dat dem is fuh de future. Dem see who trying fuh pull dem back to de past

Talk half. Leff half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Half of a quarter bottle rum Guyana getting!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

General Equipment Limited is newest sponsor of the Petra Milo U18 School’s football

General Equipment Limited is newest sponsor of the Petra Milo U18...

Feb 17, 2023

Kaieteur News – General Equipment Limited became the newest addition to the list of sponsors of the Petra Milo U18 Secondary School football tournament yesterday following a brief presentation...
Read More
MVP Sports sponsors Women’s Development Football League playoff

MVP Sports sponsors Women’s Development...

Feb 17, 2023

Exciting start on opening day of Bounty Farm’s Mash Handicap squash tournament

Exciting start on opening day of Bounty Farm’s...

Feb 17, 2023

Professional Meet Management for Jefford Classic Mile

Professional Meet Management for Jefford Classic...

Feb 17, 2023

Rock Futsal Semifinal stage set to unfold on Saturday 

Rock Futsal Semifinal stage set to unfold on...

Feb 17, 2023

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. congratulates Motie

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles...

Feb 17, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • No glory days!

    Kaieteur News – The public service cannot be restored to what it never was: a source of pride. The local public service... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]