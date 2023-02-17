De past is not fuh de present

Latest update February 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 17, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Ole people does seh dat dem gat four things wah yuh can’t take back: the spoken word, the speed arrow, the past life and de missed opportunities. What is gone is gone. Tomorrow waits fuh no one.
When yuh live in de past, yuh does get leff in de past. Some political parties are so stuck in the past dat dem gan get leff deh. All de support in de world nah gan get dem into de present.
Guyana entering a new era. And people nah gat time fuh go and drag no political party into de future. De future is a democratic future and if yuh nah democratic, yuh belong in de past and de world nah gan gat no relevance fuh yuh.
Yuh could have all de support and more dat yuh need, once yuh stuck in de past, yuh gan stay deh. Young people moving forward, dem nah gat time fuh go and help pull you out of no quagmire. So dem nah looking back at you. So try deh and decide where yuh stand; either yuh is fuh de future or fuh de past. But yuh can’t be stuck in the past and still claiming yuh is fuh de future. De people of Guyana wake up and dem see right through all of dem wah did pretending dat dem is fuh de future. Dem see who trying fuh pull dem back to de past
Talk half. Leff half!
