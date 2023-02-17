Latest update February 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

CJIA loans Ogle airport baggage scanner

Feb 17, 2023 News

Kaieteur News –  The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has responded positively to the request from officials of the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD), for a baggage scanner.

In a press release, the Eugene F. Correia Airport said that the airport’s passenger suitcase baggage scanning equipment is now fully operational and in use by passengers travelling through the airport.

The airport apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers whose baggage had to be manually inspected from the scanner not being in operation. “It will be recalled that this equipment was out of operation as a result of being damaged from power fluctuation at the airport, which have now been rectified,” it was further stated.

The airport also expressed its appreciation and thanks to CJIA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ramesh Ghir for positively responding to a request for a loan of a spare scanner from CJIA.

Further, it was stated that the airport was able to obtain spare parts for the repair of its scanner manufactured in China, with the assistance of the Embassy of China in Guyana.

