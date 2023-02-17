CJIA loans Ogle airport baggage scanner

Latest update February 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 17, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has responded positively to the request from officials of the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD), for a baggage scanner.
In a press release, the Eugene F. Correia Airport said that the airport’s passenger suitcase baggage scanning equipment is now fully operational and in use by passengers travelling through the airport.
The airport apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers whose baggage had to be manually inspected from the scanner not being in operation. “It will be recalled that this equipment was out of operation as a result of being damaged from power fluctuation at the airport, which have now been rectified,” it was further stated.
The airport also expressed its appreciation and thanks to CJIA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ramesh Ghir for positively responding to a request for a loan of a spare scanner from CJIA.
Further, it was stated that the airport was able to obtain spare parts for the repair of its scanner manufactured in China, with the assistance of the Embassy of China in Guyana.
Feb 17, 2023Kaieteur News – General Equipment Limited became the newest addition to the list of sponsors of the Petra Milo U18 Secondary School football tournament yesterday following a brief presentation...
Feb 17, 2023
Feb 17, 2023
Feb 17, 2023
Feb 17, 2023
Feb 17, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – The public service cannot be restored to what it never was: a source of pride. The local public service... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]