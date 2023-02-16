Latest update February 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Young Sean Kitt place sixth at the USATF National Youth Indoor championship

Feb 16, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – United States-born of Guyanese parent’s eight-and-under athletics sensation Sean Kitt continues to impress the fans following a fairly-good performance at the United States of America Track and Field (USATF) National Indoor 2023 championship over last weekend.

Despite a tough day at the office for Kitt along with his fellow club-mate Nico Jones, who is also of Guyanese parentage, the duo that represented Guyana at the event at this year’s championship placed 6th and 5th respectively in the 55m dash. They are still among the top eight in their age group in the world.  Sean Kitt came back from last year’s USATF Track and Field National Championship where he won two silver medals in the 400m and 800m event but did not continue his form in this year’s championship in the shorter distance.

Both sprinters emanated out of the Dashing Don and Divas Athletics club.

Sean Kitt (right) and Nico Jones at Milrose Games.

Trinidadian Yannick Walker placing first, running 8.35 (sec) in the fastest kids in the world U8 55m race on Saturday at the Norton Healthcare and Learning Centre in Louisville, New York (NY), Noah Brown of West Africa (Burkina Faso) bagged second place while USA’s Noah Campbell came third.

Meanwhile, USA’s Oliver Kania came forth, while Kyle Newland, Jairo Aklasson, Adonis Halyard and Alvin Telitsyn finished seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth respectively.

Young Sean Kitt place sixth at the USATF National Youth Indoor championship

