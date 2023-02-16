Unicomer to build $25B commercial complex, Logistics Park at Houston

Kaieteur News – Unicomer (Guyana) Inc., on Tuesday announced its plan to construct a Commercial Complex on the East Bank Public Road, East Bank, Demerara, and a Logistics Park in Houston, Guyana at a cost of $25B.

In a press release, it was stated that the commercial investment project is scheduled to break ground in May 2023, following the necessary regulatory and governmental approvals. The project is then slated to be completed by 2025.

Notably, Redstart Investments Guyana Inc., the real estate development and property management division of the Unicomer Group is undertaking the massive project.

It was disclosed that the Commercial Complex which will cost $10B, will be along the river bank of the East Bank of Demerara. It will house up to 30 retail spaces with 400 parking spaces.

“The complex will be anchored by a Courts Mega Store and an Ashley Homestore, together occupying fifty-thousand square-foot (50,000 sq. ft.) of retail space,” it was stated.

According to the press statement, the complex will also be complemented by an array of retail stores, a gym, as well as restaurants and eateries from local and international brands.

Notably, it was stated too that discussions are also ongoing with top international hotel brands to be included in the complex.

As it relates to the Logistics Park, which will be constructed on 60 acres of land already acquired in Houston, this will cost $15B.

It was explained that the introduction of the Logistics Park will streamline the retail giant’s supply chain management process and allow for similar arrangements to be extended to other companies in the region.

When completed, the Logistics Park will also contain Unicomer Guyana’s brand-new 250,000 sq. ft. Logistics and Distribution Center.

In sharing his excitement about this ground-breaking investment, Mr. Vincent Gordon, Sub Regional Managing Director, Unicomer Guyana and the Dutch Caribbean, explained that the commercial project will be built in three phases.

He explained that phase one to include the erection of the Courts Mega Store and Ashley Signature Stores; phase two the build-out of the Commercial Park and phase three will deliver the hotel and final parking structure.

Mr. Gordon stated, “In November of this year, the Unicomer Group will celebrate thirty (30) years of Courts doing business in Guyana. This multi-billion-dollar investment demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to the economic development and growth of Guyana. We are providing a world-class facility and a stellar shopping experience for residents and visitors alike. Truly it will take the employee and customer experience in Guyana to the next level”.