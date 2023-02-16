Toshaos to cash in on Govt’s part-time jobs – Jagdeo announces

Kaieteur News – Toshaos have been added to government’s part-time job programme to put an extra $40,000 in their pockets monthly, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told the Indigenous leaders during a meeting on Wednesday.

He said that the part-time programme, which was launched on the Coast land will soon move to the hinterland. He said with the development slated to kick off in the interior regions, toshaos will have added work and the part-time job will compensate.

After a nine-year wait, President Irfaan Ali last year July announced a $15,000 hike in the monthly stipend for the leaders moving it from $30,000 to $45,000. In addition, the Head of State had announced that Deputy Toshaos will receive a 50 percent increase to their monthly stipend, which would have seen their allowance moving from $20,000 to $30,000. Senior Councillors in Amerindian communities were also to benefit from a $10,000 increase- moving their allowances from $15,000 to $25,000.

Back in November 2021, a village Toshao, Vivian Edwards had written a letter to this newspaper, highlighting the urgency for an increase in the monthly stipends being given by government, through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs. The Toshao said then: “I think Toshaos deserve better than just a stipend. These men and women, work tirelessly for their respective communities. Toshaos wear many caps and do the work of peace officers, police officers, councillors, receptionists, negotiators, forest rangers, managers of their respective communities, and the list goes on. The Village Councils, which they head, are like an arm of many Ministries of the Government (Amerindian Affairs, Agriculture, Health), since they are expected to execute many plans of the Government”. He added that these Amerindian Village Leaders should be treated with more respect as $30,000 per month does not suffice to pay expenses and put food on the table throughout the month. The Toshao had suggested that the stipend be increased to match the minimum wage which, at that time was $70,000.