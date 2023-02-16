Residents don’t believe that Rose Hall estate will recommence operations this year

Dear Editor,

During the 2023 Budget Debate, Minister of Agriculture Zulifkar Mustapha told the National Assembly that smoke will come from the chimney of Rose Hall estate during the second half of this year. I was pleased when I heard the Minister and felt that it was yet another promised being delivered by the Government.

I was, therefore, full of elation when I visited some relatives in Canje recently. I told them soon the estate would be back in the swing of things and some normalcy could return. Editor I was shocked when relatives and others in the community told me they did not believe that the estate would operate this year. They shared with me that they felt that maybe the Minister was misled. I was told that many components are still to be installed, and a major machine had recently been examined by overseas personnel to determine what was required. I learnt too that the former GuySuCo Director who was responsible for the factory works has now been named the Estate Manager. Editor, I am reminded what rain can’t full, dew can’t either. They told me the new manager has not even met the workers since his arrival at Rose Hall and they are unaware of his plans.

Editor, I am hoping those who I spoke to in Canje are mistaken and Rose Hall will start later this year. I urge the Minister to make an on-the-ground visit as it is widely felt the GuySuCo people are misleading him and the Government.

Yours sincerely,

Andrew Singh