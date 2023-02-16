Residents don’t believe that Rose Hall estate will recommence operations this year

Latest update February 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 16, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
During the 2023 Budget Debate, Minister of Agriculture Zulifkar Mustapha told the National Assembly that smoke will come from the chimney of Rose Hall estate during the second half of this year. I was pleased when I heard the Minister and felt that it was yet another promised being delivered by the Government.
I was, therefore, full of elation when I visited some relatives in Canje recently. I told them soon the estate would be back in the swing of things and some normalcy could return. Editor I was shocked when relatives and others in the community told me they did not believe that the estate would operate this year. They shared with me that they felt that maybe the Minister was misled. I was told that many components are still to be installed, and a major machine had recently been examined by overseas personnel to determine what was required. I learnt too that the former GuySuCo Director who was responsible for the factory works has now been named the Estate Manager. Editor, I am reminded what rain can’t full, dew can’t either. They told me the new manager has not even met the workers since his arrival at Rose Hall and they are unaware of his plans.
Editor, I am hoping those who I spoke to in Canje are mistaken and Rose Hall will start later this year. I urge the Minister to make an on-the-ground visit as it is widely felt the GuySuCo people are misleading him and the Government.
Yours sincerely,
Andrew Singh
2 tongue Ali
Feb 15, 2023SportsMax – Gudakesh Motie ended with match figures of 13-99, the best ever for a West Indies spinner in Tests, as the West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by an innings and four runs on day three of...
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – When oil multinationals decide to negotiate with governments, they ensure that they are well prepared.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]