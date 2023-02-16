Press professionals

Kaieteur News – Today, we appeal to all of our fellow professionals in the Guyana media to remember and hold fast to our calling as agencies through which information is channeled to our fellow citizens.

Be it television, radio, print media, online, or social media platforms, we all have a duty to represent this hallowed Fourth Estate to the best of our abilities. The best comes out when we are fearlessly objective, consistently nonpartisan, and move every stone to bring truths to those depending on such coming from us to them. It is a heavy responsibility, which places a high ethical obligation on each one of us who cherish our place as media professionals.

We are fully aware that people, whether in the media or other professional pursuits in this life, have to eat and honour their debts. Citizens have to make a living, so that they can earn, pay their way. All that is a given, and honest labour will never be frowned upon, disagreed with, by this publication. With this said, there is an unchanging duty, a moral imperative, an ethical insistence, that our roles as media professionals not only be delivered with skill and substance, but also with cleanliness, and always with an eye to the appearance of our actions, and the hint of any taint that it inflicts upon this special calling of ours.

The above must be the hallmarks, the essences, of our professional media practice. It is most unfortunate that this has not been so for a long time now in Guyanese media, and never like before, since the discovery of oil in vast quantities. The discovery of oil has cleared the way for a stampede of foreigners to rush here to explore and exploit the many lucrative opportunities of Guyana. Oil made that possible, with a host of new businesses and new possibilities for Guyanese taking hold. As the foreigners establish themselves, doors are opened when Guyanese come knocking in seek of opportunity.

Media opportunities have arisen, with a combination of some new presences, and a cohort of seasoned faces from Guyana’s press and public relations ranks. Guyanese are seen as the more appropriate faces to present to their fellow citizens information about oil and gas developments in upstream spheres, as well as the many segments of downstream businesses that are part of the growing local oil sector. It is believed, and there is some agreement on this, that a familiar name and face work well in the local environment, relative to credibility and, hence, acceptability. There is some trust vested in them, which only adds more to the already heavy role of local media presences, be they mainstream pros, or others contributing from various technology driven platforms.

Regardless of which business is worked for, what sophisticated arrangements are made for coverage, and who are the paymasters, it is nonnegotiable that the paramount virtues, obligations, and devotions must be to truth, fairness, balance, and a certain impeccable standard in our individual conduct. This is what shines through, and no money, no prestige, no heights of association, and no recognition should tamper with our call to unbiased professionalism. No foreign or local power, no matter how influential, should sway to their side and cause, not when the interests and welfare of our naive, hopeful, and vulnerable fellow Guyanese are at stake.

It is vital that our press professionals rise about the partisan, which they haven’t. It is ideal when our media people do not hold money so highly that they risk besmirching themselves, and the whole profession. They have. It needs no repeating, but media professionals must not crave for, be so beholden to, the favours of others that they sell themselves and whatever values they did possess for a place, a cheap dollar, some promise or the other. The sponsors are many, and they have plenty of money. It is human to succumb, and then to try to justify by either not caring, brazening it out or, worse yet, to attack those perceived as enemies.

Guyanese interests are not well served when this is so, and it is so. Media professionals can do better, and they must, if we are going to have a better Guyana.