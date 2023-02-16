Police found 90.58kg marijuana during roadblock at Mahaica

Kaieteur News – Ranks from the Anti-Crime Patrol at Mahaica Police Station on Tuesday night found 90.58 kilograms of suspected marijuana in a vehicle they intercepted at a roadblock.

The driver and one other occupant in the vehicle at the time were both arrested and are in custody. The ranks received information that led to the setting up of the roadblock in the vicinity of Helena #1 Public Road at Mahaica, E.C.D, police said in a release.

At the roadblock, the ranks stopped a motorcar bearing registration #PYY 3323 with two persons inside — the 29-year-year-old male driver of Turkeyen, ECD, and a 24-year-old male occupant of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice. The driver and occupant were both searched, as well as the vehicle, and the police ranks found six bulky bags containing 70 transparent parcels with leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be Cannabis. The perpetrators were then told of the offence, cautioned, arrested, and placed into custody. The vehicle and suspected Cannabis were escorted to the Mahaica Police Station. The Cannabis was weighed and amounted to 90.58 kilograms. Investigations are ongoing.