Now routine for Govt. contracts to be awarded to underqualified

Latest update February 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 16, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
After seeing the Minister terminating a contractor’s contract, I would have expected various actions and new rules being set in place for those already receiving contracts, and who are bidding for contracts. Instead, everything seems to remain the same, and my assumption is that the contractor is probably not a favourite of the ruling party, and is probably being used as a scapegoat to satisfy public’s hunger for actions against delinquent contractors.
Of recent, many contractors started popping up and bidding for contracts, no doubt after hearing of the massive corruption and kickback comes from bidding for contracts. Regardless of whatever contracts are available for bidding, almost everyone is under the impression that government is paying way above the cost of individual contract value(s). So, everyone go through the routine to get an opportunity of biting into the breadbasket are taking the chance. Many of these individuals doesn’t have the required qualification, experience or knowledge on a contract they are bidding for, but they hire someone to write the proposal for him/her, pay one or more qualified person to put their name to register a company name and start with their quest.
Many of these contracts are being executed by hiring and underpaying semiskilled person/persons and having them do the job of the qualified listed on the list bidding for the contract, but who are not present when work going on. As a result, many of these works don’t last long upon completion. The majority of contracts originate through the Ministry of Public Works and mostly are road contracts, which seems to be the most popular. Given the way our money is being wasted, no one seems to be giving any consideration of taking precautionary measures to ensure that proper jobs are being done for money paid.
Editor, there are massive road works being done around the country, and the new schemes established offer lots of opportunities for contractors. Walking into any scheme, you see the majority of the roads in deplorable conditions and most of them were just completed a short time back. There isn’t a new scheme that have a road that stands up against the various types of vehicles traversing, and many ask if government was taking into consideration of the type of vehicles expected to utilize the roads and their expected lifespan. If such be the case, then they should monitor the contractors works and take precautionary measures to deny them from getting any other contracts. When work deteriorates, it inconveniences everyone and causes many to complain until it becomes overbearing and then government comes out like a savior and continue the crooked actions. Visiting the various new schemes, I’ve concluded that the La Parfaite Harmonie New Scheme has the most deplorable roads, and they are in such in a state when it rains, it is impossible for anyone to walk comfortably. Potholes are in most of the streets, and some are so extraordinarily huge that it’s completely impossible for anyone to walk unless you want your feet to get mud. Is there any hope of people living comfortably for money being spent?
Yours faithfully,
Sahadeo Bates
2 tongue Ali
Feb 15, 2023SportsMax – Gudakesh Motie ended with match figures of 13-99, the best ever for a West Indies spinner in Tests, as the West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by an innings and four runs on day three of...
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – When oil multinationals decide to negotiate with governments, they ensure that they are well prepared.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]