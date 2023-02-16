Now routine for Govt. contracts to be awarded to underqualified

Dear Editor,

After seeing the Minister terminating a contractor’s contract, I would have expected various actions and new rules being set in place for those already receiving contracts, and who are bidding for contracts. Instead, everything seems to remain the same, and my assumption is that the contractor is probably not a favourite of the ruling party, and is probably being used as a scapegoat to satisfy public’s hunger for actions against delinquent contractors.

Of recent, many contractors started popping up and bidding for contracts, no doubt after hearing of the massive corruption and kickback comes from bidding for contracts. Regardless of whatever contracts are available for bidding, almost everyone is under the impression that government is paying way above the cost of individual contract value(s). So, everyone go through the routine to get an opportunity of biting into the breadbasket are taking the chance. Many of these individuals doesn’t have the required qualification, experience or knowledge on a contract they are bidding for, but they hire someone to write the proposal for him/her, pay one or more qualified person to put their name to register a company name and start with their quest.

Many of these contracts are being executed by hiring and underpaying semiskilled person/persons and having them do the job of the qualified listed on the list bidding for the contract, but who are not present when work going on. As a result, many of these works don’t last long upon completion. The majority of contracts originate through the Ministry of Public Works and mostly are road contracts, which seems to be the most popular. Given the way our money is being wasted, no one seems to be giving any consideration of taking precautionary measures to ensure that proper jobs are being done for money paid.

Editor, there are massive road works being done around the country, and the new schemes established offer lots of opportunities for contractors. Walking into any scheme, you see the majority of the roads in deplorable conditions and most of them were just completed a short time back. There isn’t a new scheme that have a road that stands up against the various types of vehicles traversing, and many ask if government was taking into consideration of the type of vehicles expected to utilize the roads and their expected lifespan. If such be the case, then they should monitor the contractors works and take precautionary measures to deny them from getting any other contracts. When work deteriorates, it inconveniences everyone and causes many to complain until it becomes overbearing and then government comes out like a savior and continue the crooked actions. Visiting the various new schemes, I’ve concluded that the La Parfaite Harmonie New Scheme has the most deplorable roads, and they are in such in a state when it rains, it is impossible for anyone to walk comfortably. Potholes are in most of the streets, and some are so extraordinarily huge that it’s completely impossible for anyone to walk unless you want your feet to get mud. Is there any hope of people living comfortably for money being spent?

Yours faithfully,

Sahadeo Bates