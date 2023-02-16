Latest update February 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Haslington woman dies after car ploughs into trench

Feb 16, 2023 News

…driver ‘on the run’

Kaieteur News – A woman died on Wednesday after the car she was in careened off the Enmore Public Road and into a trench. Police in a release said the incident occurred around 05:00hrs; dead is Samantha Moffatt.

Police said the incident involved a motorcar, registration #PZZ 7712, driven by a 24-year-old of Lot 78 Middle Walk, Buxton, and Moffatt, a 41-year-old vendor of Lot 30 Block 20 Haslington New Scheme, East Coast Demerara.

According to a police report, motorcar # PZZ 7712 was proceeding east along the northern driving lane on the Enmore Public Road, East Coast Demerara at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control and ended up in a trench on the southern side of the road.

As a result, Moffatt who was seated in the front passenger seat, was flung out of the car and into the trench, where she received injuries about her body.

She was picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by EMT along with the driver, who fled on arrival at the hospital.

Samantha Moffatt was seen and examined by a doctor and was admitted as a patient. She later succumbed whilst receiving medical attention. The body is presently lying at the GPHC Mortuary awaiting a PME.

Checks are being made for the driver who is yet to be apprehended. Investigation in progress.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

2 tongue Ali

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Taylor’s 42 in vain as Windies Women lose to India by six wickets and remain winless at World Cup

Taylor’s 42 in vain as Windies Women lose to India by six...

Feb 16, 2023

SportsMax – West Indies Women fell to a second consecutive defeat at the 2023 ICC Women’s World Cup yesterday, losing by six wickets to India at Newlands. The West Indies were restricted to...
Read More
Shai Hope, Rovman Powell are new Windies white-ball captains

Shai Hope, Rovman Powell are new Windies...

Feb 16, 2023

England overpower Aussies to lift The Big Man Cricket O60s Caribbean Cup

England overpower Aussies to lift The Big Man...

Feb 16, 2023

GBA boss confirms flights with the latest arrivals happening Saturday

GBA boss confirms flights with the latest...

Feb 16, 2023

Young Sean Kitt place sixth at the USATF National Youth Indoor championship

Young Sean Kitt place sixth at the USATF National...

Feb 16, 2023

Gailann’s Variety store on board with Sebai Primary School Mash Cricket and Football

Gailann’s Variety store on board with Sebai...

Feb 16, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]