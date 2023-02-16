Haslington woman dies after car ploughs into trench

…driver ‘on the run’

Kaieteur News – A woman died on Wednesday after the car she was in careened off the Enmore Public Road and into a trench. Police in a release said the incident occurred around 05:00hrs; dead is Samantha Moffatt.

Police said the incident involved a motorcar, registration #PZZ 7712, driven by a 24-year-old of Lot 78 Middle Walk, Buxton, and Moffatt, a 41-year-old vendor of Lot 30 Block 20 Haslington New Scheme, East Coast Demerara.

According to a police report, motorcar # PZZ 7712 was proceeding east along the northern driving lane on the Enmore Public Road, East Coast Demerara at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control and ended up in a trench on the southern side of the road.

As a result, Moffatt who was seated in the front passenger seat, was flung out of the car and into the trench, where she received injuries about her body.

She was picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by EMT along with the driver, who fled on arrival at the hospital.

Samantha Moffatt was seen and examined by a doctor and was admitted as a patient. She later succumbed whilst receiving medical attention. The body is presently lying at the GPHC Mortuary awaiting a PME.

Checks are being made for the driver who is yet to be apprehended. Investigation in progress.