GWI is unfairly depriving me of water supply to my home  

Latest update February 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 16, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
I am forced to once again publicly voice my utter dissatisfaction with the Customer Service of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).
On October 31, 2022 I made an application at the Bachelor’s Adventure branch on the East Coast Of Demerara for water supply and connection to my home. Sometime in December, I received a response from Mr. Jermaine Nunes, a GWI Engineer, who acknowledged my application for the service and told me that he will have to carry out a feasibility study first to determine if I can get the service or not. The engineer then visited my property and told me that it is located in an un-engineered area, which means GWI will be unable to provide me with water supply, but If I want the water connection that I will need to apply for an extension of service which will cost GY $ 80,000, which I agreed to and was given the go ahead to pay for the service for water supply.
On December 28, 2022, I paid for the water supply and connection and waited on Mr. Jermaine Nunes to provide me with an estimate for the extension of service so I could pay for it as well, but it was never provided to me. Following that, another engineer contacted me two months later on Wednesday, February 08, 2023, and told me that he will be installing the meter. I was not at home and when I got home, I noticed the meter was installed next to a house in Paradise, which is about approximate 300 feet away from my house which is located at Foulis on the East Coast of Demerara. This put me at disadvantage still, since the water is not connected to my house and there is no water to bathe, wash and cook, and it is hard on me to get by on a daily basis.
On Tuesday, February, 14, 2023, I visited the Bachelor’s Adventure branch to speak with Manager Mr. Ryan Dhanraaj on the issue but was told by his secretary that he was in a meeting. The secretary then put me on to Mr. Jermaine Nunes who had told me last year that the extension service will cost 80,000. I requested the estimate for the extension of service from him again and he brought a paper with the figure changed from GY $ 80,000 to GY $ 168,000 for the extension of service, I questioned him on why the figure has changed, he smiled and walked away.
I have noticed that GWI is depriving me of water supply and connection to my home and being unfair me with excess cost while other persons in the community get theirs and never paid a cent for extension of service. So why me?
Editor, I have seen over the past years many areas developed into housing schemes such as La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank of Demerara (WBD), Diamond Housing Scheme is (EBD) and Pradoville Two housing schemes at Sparendaam on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) were without basic amenities, such as water, electricity and telephone service and residences of those communities were provided with those services. Why is it that some communities, including the residents of Foulis, particularly me, being treated differently? I don’t think it is fair.
I am calling publicly on the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall, MP, the chairman of Buxton/Foulis Neighbourhood Democratic Council, (NDC) and Mr. Shaik Baksh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GWI to kindly look into this matter, so that I could get water supply to my home like others, an essential commodity which I am in need of.
Yours faithfully,
Rayvonne P. Bourne
2 tongue Ali
Feb 15, 2023SportsMax – Gudakesh Motie ended with match figures of 13-99, the best ever for a West Indies spinner in Tests, as the West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by an innings and four runs on day three of...
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – When oil multinationals decide to negotiate with governments, they ensure that they are well prepared.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]