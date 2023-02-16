Latest update February 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

GBA promotes game through Shuttle Time and AirBadminton Programmes in Berbice

Feb 16, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – As promised on the calendar of activities for 2023, the Guyana Badminton Association continued the Shuttle time Programme where racquets, shuttles and nets were donated to Berbice High School, New Amsterdam Secondary School, Fort Wellington Secondary School and AirBadminton was introduced at the Berbice Educational Institute.

Priyanna Ramdhani makes a presentation of equipment to the Berbice High School.

Priyanna Ramdhani makes a presentation of equipment to the Berbice High School.

Two years ago, under the guidance of our late President Gokarn Ramdhani the GBA visited and introduced the Shuttle time Programme to the New Amsterdam Secondary School and the Berbice High School since then the level of the game has risen as well as the number of students playing in and out of school.

“It was very delightful to see this, the enthusiasm shown by the students was every encouraging and heartening, to see them play for the love of the sport,” said Mr. Moakhan the Physical Education Teacher of Berbice High School.  He mentioned that this year the highest number of students will take the Physical Education Examination for CSEC, they will be doing two sports Badminton and Volleyball.  Special thanks to Mr. Zahir Moakan and Mr. Colin Bowry for promoting Badminton in the school’s curriculum.

Recently the GBA along with other associations met with the Hon. Minister of Education, Ms. Priya Manickchand to discuss incorporating different sports disciplines in school across the country.

The Guyana Badminton Association intends to continue this trend of promoting the sport throughout the length and breadth of Guyana.  The Shuttle time Programme will be done at the schools with indoor facilities and AirBadminton will be done at the ones without.

The equipment was handed over to the Principals and PE Teachers by Ms. Priyanna Ramdhani and Mr. Akili Haynes, Senior National Badminton Players who did an exhibition match and taught the students a few drills to improve their technique on court.

Children at the Berbice Educational Institute take part in AirBadminton drills.

Children at the Berbice Educational Institute take part in AirBadminton drills.

