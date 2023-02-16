GBA boss confirms flights with the latest arrivals happening Saturday

Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing Championship

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) launched the Patrick Forde Memorial championship Sunday last at the La France Restaurant and bar. The event unfolds this Sunday 19th February at the National Gymnasium, located along Mandela Avenue Georgetown.

The prestigious competition is staged to honour the late pugilist: Patrick Forde, who etched his name in the annals of Guyana’s boxing history by becoming the first Guyanese to contest for the world title. Forde ended his impressive career with 23-fight record of 19 wins and four defeats before his passing in 2011 at the age of 55.

However, the Patrick Forde Memorial International Boxing tourney is slated to have eleven International bouts and at least four schoolboys match-ups. The Patrick Forde International Boxing championship will feature fighters out of five Caricom territories namely; St Lucia, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname and Guyana.

This one day slug-fest will see the likes of Nikaela Khodra from St Lucia as well as Domelzo Schet, Richard Evert, Leandro Dongo and Samuel Greene out of Suriname, also Leeann Boodram (female), Shawnelle Hamid (female), Jaden Castillano, Nathan DeBestte and Nickelle Joseph out Trinidad and Tobago, followed by the three Barbadians Jeremiah Toussaint, Sean Shepherd and female fighter Kemara Stewart.

Guyanese female international boxers and rising star siblings Alisha and Abiola Jackman will return to the squared circle in preparation for the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Championship in New Delhi, India from March 15-31 2023.

Alisha Jackman will have her first taste of international combat; when goes up against Shawnelle Hamid (TT), while her sister (Abiola) will make her reappearance on the international circuit since winning gold at the 2019 Caribbean Championship in Trinidad and Tobago going head to head with Kamara Stewart of Barbados.

A full-international bout is also carded for the night when Nikaela Khodra out of St Lucia takes on Leeann Boodram from Trinidad and Tobago.

Also the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Bronze medalist Desmond ‘Dynamite’ Amsterdam square-off with Nickelle Joseph (TT), while Olympian Keevin Allicock will be looking for his second win over Samuel Greene from Suriname in front of the Gymnasium crowds.

Meanwhile, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle confirmed that fighters are already making their way to our shores to compete on Sunday, with the Trinidadian and Surinamese contingent being the latest arrivals which they are scheduled to be here by Saturday.

Be there to witness every punch of the Patrick Forde 2023 International Boxing Championship. Action starts at 19:00hrs on 19th February at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.