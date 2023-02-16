Gailann’s Variety store on board with Sebai Primary School Mash Cricket and Football

Latest update February 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 16, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Gailann Kellman of Gailann’s Variety store is the latest sponsor joining several others for the upcoming Primary School Mash Cricket and Football Competitions that will be hosted by Sebai Primary at Sebai Recreational ground on February 17.
Host Sebai Primary will battle Port Kaituma Primary in both Male and Female Cricket and Football Competition.
This activity is part of the School and PTA plan for this term.
The PTA would like to thank the following persons and businesses for supporting this Primary School event. Gailann’s Variety Store for the Male Football Trophy, Peter De Freitas of Frontier Pharmacy for the Male Cricket Trophy, 3 cases thrill and water, Mr. Dennis Peters of Beacon’s International Hotel for the 2 cases thrill, Eon James for 10 gallons of gasoline, Kevin Ritchie fuel depot for 10 gallons of gasoline, Maureen Rebeiro DEO for 10 gallons of gasoline and Permission on behalf of the Department of Education, Sir Leon Smartt HM Port Kaituma for his financial assistance and Vikram Allen who will be transporting our children.
2 tongue Ali
Feb 16, 2023SportsMax – West Indies Women fell to a second consecutive defeat at the 2023 ICC Women’s World Cup yesterday, losing by six wickets to India at Newlands. The West Indies were restricted to...
Feb 16, 2023
Feb 16, 2023
Feb 16, 2023
Feb 16, 2023
Feb 16, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – Leaders of the Caribbean and Latin America attending the energy conference have plenty to say about... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]