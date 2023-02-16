Gailann’s Variety store on board with Sebai Primary School Mash Cricket and Football

Kaieteur News – Gailann Kellman of Gailann’s Variety store is the latest sponsor joining several others for the upcoming Primary School Mash Cricket and Football Competitions that will be hosted by Sebai Primary at Sebai Recreational ground on February 17.

Host Sebai Primary will battle Port Kaituma Primary in both Male and Female Cricket and Football Competition.

This activity is part of the School and PTA plan for this term.

The PTA would like to thank the following persons and businesses for supporting this Primary School event. Gailann’s Variety Store for the Male Football Trophy, Peter De Freitas of Frontier Pharmacy for the Male Cricket Trophy, 3 cases thrill and water, Mr. Dennis Peters of Beacon’s International Hotel for the 2 cases thrill, Eon James for 10 gallons of gasoline, Kevin Ritchie fuel depot for 10 gallons of gasoline, Maureen Rebeiro DEO for 10 gallons of gasoline and Permission on behalf of the Department of Education, Sir Leon Smartt HM Port Kaituma for his financial assistance and Vikram Allen who will be transporting our children.