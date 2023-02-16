ExxonMobil headquarters justified

Latest update February 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 16, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
I read with deep interest the statement of Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo in the media where he stated that: “the ExxonMobil’s Headquarters currently being constructed at Ogle East Coast Demerara (ECD) is cost recoverable, and is justifiable considering the scale of the activities being undertaken at the facility” (Guyana Times 13th February,2023). Vice President Jagdeo further went on to say: “To manage a million barrel a day industry, from a safety and operational perspective, you need a building of that nature. A high end building. Also, with advanced capabilities” (Guyana Times 13thFebruary, 2023).
Personally, I agree with Dr. Jagdeo’s and the Government’s supportive position that he has taken for ExxonMobil to construct such a multimillion-dollar state-of-the-art headquarters here in Guyana. I was in support of Vice President Dr. Jagdeo’s previous position that he had taken on the matter where he, prior to 2020, had indicated that a construction of such a multimillion-dollar headquarter facility by ExxonMobil should not be cost recoverable and that if the headquarter building continued in that form; his party, which was in opposition then, would not support the construction project being cost recoverable (Guyana Times 13th February, 2023).
Such a multimillion-dollar, state-of-the-art, high-tech facility for ExxonMobil to house its headquarters here in Guyana has now become absolutely necessary and is crucial and very important to the extensive oil exploration activities that the company is presently carrying out in Guyana. I will highlight some significant reasons why the construction of the headquarters should be allowed and receive the support of all Guyana:
We, as the people of Guyana, must realize than Exxon is not our enemy and without Exxon and its affiliates how would we possibly exploit our resources? We have no technology, no satellite locating system, management skills, technological skills, PR skills etc., etc. I say that we embrace ExxonMobil, but we must have full insurance protection to cover Guyana and other nearby countries. We must have ringfencing (ringfencing prevents customers of public utilities from credit risks or exposures of the parent company that may harm customers’ access to essential services).
In the early days of ExxonMobil coming to Guyana, I appealed to them to look at the human factor of the Guyanese and our environment for generations to come. ExxonMobil should be concern with its international reputation which is not of the best. However, to use Guyana as the opportunity to showcase its humanity and care for peoples and our country. I am no enemy of Exxon and I welcome their presence. Together let us partner for a successful venture for both Exxon and Guyana.
Sincerely,
Hajji Dr. Roshan Khan (Snr.)
2 tongue Ali
Feb 15, 2023SportsMax – Gudakesh Motie ended with match figures of 13-99, the best ever for a West Indies spinner in Tests, as the West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by an innings and four runs on day three of...
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – When oil multinationals decide to negotiate with governments, they ensure that they are well prepared.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected]com / [email protected]