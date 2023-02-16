Dem oil company nah scaling back

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A narrative is being pushed. We now hearing about developing countries having a right to pursue a fossil fuel future fuh meet de needs of dem people. Dat sounds like de end of the policy of clean energy transition.

De Vee Pee claiming how certain countries want developing countries to scale back on exploration and production. But like he nah following wah going on. British Petroleum (BP) scaling back but not on exploration and production. Dem scaling back on dem climate targets because dem mekkin’ windfall profits. De money flowing and de climate targets gan become collateral damage in de rush to maximize profits.

In fact, de opposite happening. De more profits de oil companies mek, de greater de incentive for dem to drill and pump more. Shell is also scaling back on its green development plans. And output of oil in America increased over the past few weeks. Norway is also stepping on de gas and hoping to increase production further.

So is no use the Vee Pee getting jumpy and trying fuh justify de policy of drilling and pumping as much as you can and as fast as you must. Oil nah going out of style

Eric Williams did say that oil don’t spoil. And de maount of oil dem seh Guyana gat gan last another 50 years. So dere is no need to push de turbo charge button and accelerate drilling and pumping. We gan be earning more money than we can spend and most of its gan end up in de Federal Reserve Bank in Uncle Sam.

Talk half. Leff half!