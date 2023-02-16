Columbia’s Duque was a poor choice, given his own governance record

Dear Editor,

I saw the ongoing Guyana Energy Conference invited former Columbian President Mr. Ivan Duque to deliver an address. Mr. Duque, who is now linked to the US-based Wilson Center, according to media reports, has urged that Guyanese benefit from improved infrastructure and cash transfers. Incidentally or not, the Government of Guyana has embarked on a similar approach. Maybe they are all reading from the same hymn book?

Editor, however, I find Mr. Duque’s sentiments oxymoronic. During his term as President, his Government attacked its own people. Anti-government personalities were incarcerated, wounded and, in some instances, some mysteriously vanished. In Duque’s Columbia anyone who dared expressed a dissenting view were seen as enemies of the state. A simple internet search would reveal the level of dastardliness and the significant condemnations from several quarters.

Given our own difficulties in Guyana and our own history, do we really want to be lectured by an individual who had a checkered past? I certainly hope that is it not an indication of the future, but I would urge the Conference’s organizers to really pay close attention to those who they invite to speak to our people.

Yours sincerely,

Patricia Persaud