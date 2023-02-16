American Airlines ignores Govt’s request for PM Rowley, PM Gonsalves to check-in at VIP lounge

Latest update February 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 16, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – American Airlines (AA) on Wednesday refused a request by the Guyana Government to facilitate the check-in of Trinidad and Tobago and St. Vincent Prime Ministers; Drs. Keith Rowley and Ralph Gonsalves at the VIP Lounge instead of the counter at the Cheddi Jagan Airport.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the Honourable Prime Ministers of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago on their departure from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri on Wednesday February 15, 2023,” a statement from the ministry read.
According to the ministry, all government protocols were in place to facilitate their departure. “Despite American Airlines having been written to prior to the arrival of the Prime Ministers in Guyana for them to be accorded the courtesies of check-in on departure from the VIP Lounge, the airline refused to acquiesce to the Ministry’s request and insisted that the Prime Ministers leave the Lounge to present themselves to the check-in counter,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.
The ministry said the Government of Guyana had previously protested this position taken by American Airlines against its own High and senior Government officials, but they have continued to pay scant regard to the Government’s requests for entitlements to the positions held to be respected. “It is the Government’s intent to formally communicate its displeasure of this most recent action by the airline that has caused embarrassment not only nationally, but also to our regional friends.”
