12 wanted for Mon Repos ‘terror’ 

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday issued Wanted Bulletins for several persons for alleged acts of terrorism stemming from last year’s protest on the East Coast Demerara that ended with looting of stalls at the Mon Repos Market.
Police said that the charge against the men is Contrary to Section 309 (A) (1) (b) (ii) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01 which occurred on the East Coast Demerara on the 28th June, 2022.
In this regard, the GPF is seeking the assistance of the public for information about the whereabouts of these persons to be prosecuted for the aforementioned offence. The police said terror and mayhem were unleashed on persons on the East Coast of Demerara in June last year, during which several vehicles were burnt, and a number of stalls were ransacked and looted at the Mon Repos Market, ECD. Roads were blocked by burning debris, and scores of persons were beaten and robbed during the acts of terror committed by ‘protestors’.
Among those on the ‘Wanted’ list for Acts of Terrorism are: Walkie Glasgow of Golden Grove, ECD; Trotman Tixey, alias ‘Quincy’ from Nabaclis, ECD and Sukie Reginal from Golden Grove, ECD. Several other persons were listed, but police only identified them by their aliases. These are: ‘Carlos’ from Golden Grove, ECD; ‘Ray Ray/Lilly’ from Golden Grove, ECD; ‘Nedd’ from Golden Grove, ECD; ‘Blammi’ from Golden Grove, ECD; ‘Dave’ from Nabaclis, ECD; ‘Burke’ from Nabaclis, ECD; ‘Layne’ from Nabaclis, ECD; ‘Kaldin’ from Enmore North, ECD and ‘Peters’ from Haslington North & Victoria, ECD.
