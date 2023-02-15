Latest update February 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Valentine Day is fuh lovers and divorcees!

Kaieteur News – Yesterday was Valentine Day. One man ask he work colleague if she get any dates for Valentine Day. She turn to he and seh how de supermarket selling dates wah come from de Middle East and dem taste nice.

Talking about dates, a man was after a young lady who did not return his affections. But he still decided that he would invite her out for a Valentine dinner. To his surprise before he could call her, he received a valentine card from her… disguised as a restraining order.

One man did not know what to buy for his wife on Valentine Day. So he decided he would ask her what she wanted. He said a divorce and she said a divorce. He then told her, “I was not planning on spending dat much.”

Sometimes yuh ask yuh better half what dem want fuh Valentine and dem does try to be modest and tell yuh, “ I don’t want anything.” But when yuh honour dem wish and don’t buy dem a gift, dem does get vex and ask yuh how yuh could not buy anything fuh dem.

It remind dem boys of de man wah was telling he friend how he asked his wife what she wanted for Valentine Day and she told him not to get her anything. So he did not buy her a gift. He called his friend later and told him how his wife was so proud of him that she was taking him out for a walk in the jungle. But he could not understand what the shotgun and shovel was for though.

Talk half. Leff half!

