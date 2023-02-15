Trinidad’s Prime Minister officially opens Energy conference and Expo 2023

Kaieteur News – Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley was on Tuesday given the prestigious task of cutting the ribbon to officially open the second Guyana International Energy Conference and Expo 2023 at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

The conference is themed, “Harnessing Energy for Development”.

Almost 200 companies are said to be participating in this year’s event-majority locals- a significant increase from the 120 exhibitors that participated last year.

Among the new comers is a Barbadian Company, Lynch Caribbean Brokers, which specialises in key risk services, insurance solutions and strategic Risk services.

The conference and expo will come to an end on February 17 and will see the signing of a number of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for joint ventures between local and foreign companies