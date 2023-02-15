Latest update February 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Trinidad’s Prime Minister officially opens Energy conference and Expo 2023

Feb 15, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley was on Tuesday given the prestigious task of cutting the ribbon to officially open the second Guyana International Energy Conference and Expo 2023 at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

The conference is themed, “Harnessing Energy for Development”.

Some of the Booths on display at the Guyana International Energy Conference and Expo 2023.

Some of the Booths on display at the Guyana International Energy Conference and Expo 2023.

Almost 200 companies are said to be participating in this year’s event-majority locals- a significant increase from the 120 exhibitors that participated last year.

Among the new comers is a Barbadian Company, Lynch Caribbean Brokers, which specialises in key risk services, insurance solutions and strategic Risk services.

The conference and expo will come to an end on February 17 and will see the signing of a number of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for joint ventures between local and foreign companies

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

2 tongue Ali

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Motie makes history as West Indies complete 1-0 series win over Zimbabwe

Motie makes history as West Indies complete 1-0 series win over...

Feb 15, 2023

SportsMax – Gudakesh Motie ended with match figures of 13-99, the best ever for a West Indies spinner in Tests, as the West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by an innings and four runs on day three of...
Read More
Patrick Haynes is new CONCENCABA president

Patrick Haynes is new CONCENCABA president

Feb 15, 2023

Republic Bank Five-for-Fun cricket competition returns from 13 February – March 10

Republic Bank Five-for-Fun cricket competition...

Feb 15, 2023

Alick Athanaze and Akeem Jordan named in 15-member Test squad to face South Africa

Alick Athanaze and Akeem Jordan named in...

Feb 15, 2023

Beacon Café ‘Paceline’ cycling race hails new Senior’s 35-laps record

Beacon Café ‘Paceline’ cycling race hails...

Feb 15, 2023

Bounty Farm’s 2023 Mash-Handicap starts today

Bounty Farm’s 2023 Mash-Handicap starts today

Feb 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]