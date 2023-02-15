Republic Bank Five-for-Fun cricket competition returns from 13 February – March 10

Kaieteur News – As the Republic Bank “Five for Fun” Cricket programme rolls closer to the County and Country Festival Finals scheduled for 10th March, seventy-five (75) primary schools from across the three counties continue cricket training to get their teams ready to face-off in the “Five for Fun” zonal preliminary round of matches. The zonal preliminary matches will be played between the 13 to 24 February, with five (5) schools in each zone competing to emerge as zonal champions to secure a spot at the Republic Bank Five for Fun County Finals.

Schools hails out of all three county; Upper and Lower Corentyne, West Berbice, New Amsterdam, Canje, Upper Demerara, East Bank Demerara, Georgetown, East Coast Demerara, West Demerara, Leguan, Wakenaam Island, South Essequibo Coast, East Bank Essequibo, South Essequibo Coast and North Essequibo Coast.

Republic Bank “Five for Fun” Cricket is part of CWI’s Future Stars Programme to introduce cricket to primary school-aged children. This new five-a-side format drives participation, activity and inclusivity with mixed teams of boys and girls.

Reon King, the former Guyana and West Indies player is the representative of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) as the programme’s coordinator; in an official statement at the launching of the competition back in June 2022 He said: “Over 1,000 primary school boys and girls have already been exposed to “Five for Fun” cricket training enabling them the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the game.

From a cricket perspective, both CWI and GCB are excited about giving our children the opportunity to play and learn the game in a fun and safe environment.

However, Teachers are currently providing in-house training for their students at the various schools across the country which will be participating in this competition.”

Meanwhile King added: “This programme is critical to the foundation of the cricket development pathway, especially as we restart cricket post COVID-19, both recreationally and competitively in primary and secondary schools across Guyana. Since its launch in June 2022 to this point, the programme has offered over 30 existing cricket coaches the opportunity to complete refresher coaching courses, and has exposed school teachers to foundation level coach education training.”

We are extremely grateful for Republic Bank’s partnership on this initiative, with the support of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Sports to make this important initiative a reality.

Dr. Ritesh Tularam, Deputy Chief Education Officer commented; “The Ministry of Education is pleased to be a partner with Cricket West Indies, Republic Bank Limited and the Guyana Cricket Board on this timely cricket initiative at the primary schools’ level, which intersects and complements the Education Sector’s plans for 2021-2025.”