President says contracts for Wales Gas-to-Energy project to be released at “appropriate time”

Kaieteur News – During his keynote address at the opening ceremony of second Guyana International Energy Conference and Expo 2023, President Irfaan Ali vowed to release all contracts signed by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government for the US-multi-billion Wales, West Bank Demerara (WBD) Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project but “at the appropriate time”.

President Ali’s commitment follows the February 6, 2023 Motion submitted to the National Assembly by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Ganesh Mahipaul calling for the release of all documents for the Wales Gas-to-Energy (GTE) Project.

“Have no mistake, every single contract under this project will be made publicly available, [and] we have been speaking about it at the appropriate time,” President Ali said during the opening of the four-day conference being held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown.

He continued, “You are not living in an environment and operating in an environment with amateurs.”

The Government of Guyana has touted the ambitious GTE project as one that will fix Guyana’s electricity woes. The US$2B and counting project is being undertaken with American oil giant, ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL).

The project will entail three components inclusive of the pipeline, a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility to treat and separate the gas and a power plant to generate 300 megawatts of electricity. Exxon has pegged the cost of the pipeline to bring the gas to shore as US$1.3B and the NGL and gas-fired plants are being funded by the Government.

Kaieteur News had reported that since the inception of the project, the entire agreement has been shrouded in secrecy. When the Heads of Agreement was signed, the press was invited but was not allowed to ask questions.

Importantly, there has been no press conference on the mega project too, even though there is no updated feasibility study proving the viability of the project.

During his address, President Ali shared that one of the greatest impediment to national development in Guyana, “has been and continues to be the cost of energy…and the reliability of energy.”

He added, however, that his Government has managed in record time to put together the Wales project which will cut the cost of energy in half before the end of 2025.

“Let me make this very clear that [the project will] meet every aspect of international scrutiny and transparency,” he said too.