Patrick Haynes is new CONCENCABA president

Latest update February 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 15, 2023 Sports
…becomes first Guyanese to head the organization
Kaieteur News – Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) General Secretary, Patrick Haynes, was elected President of the Central American and Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CONCENCABA).
Haynes ran against former Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) president Glyne Clarke of Barbados for the position at the CONCENCABA Assembly and Elections yesterday in Miami, USA.
He will become the first Guyanese to head CONCENCABA and will also serve as the FIBA Americas’ First Vice President.
Modesto Robeldo of Mexico, president of the Confederación Centroamericana de Baloncesto (COCABA) will serve as Haynes’ first Vice President, while Interim president of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC), Leslie Collymore (St Lucia) is the Second Vice President.
Sabrina Mitchell (St Vincent and the Grenadines) is the CONCENCABA Secretary.
The CBC At Large Members are Claire Mitchell (Trinidad and Tobago) and Kenneth Vrojijk (Aruba); the COCABA At Large Members are Jair Peralta (Panama) and Frank Martinez Arias (Costa Rica).
The GBF was represented by Vice President Rawle Toney and Technical Director Sileena Arjune at the important CONCENCABA event at the Novotel Hotel in Miami.
Founded in 1926, CONCENCABA is a body of FIBA Americas with mirrored powers and responsibilities for its geographic region.
CONCENCABA recognizes the superior authority of FIBA and FIBA Americas.
Subject to the overriding authority of FIBA and FIBA Americas, CONCENCABA is the only competent authority to promote the practice of basketball and to organize competitions within the Sub-Zone of Central America and the Caribbean.
Currently, the National Member Federations assigned to CONCENCABA by the FIBA Central Board are: Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Virgin Islands.
2 tongue Ali
Feb 15, 2023SportsMax – Gudakesh Motie ended with match figures of 13-99, the best ever for a West Indies spinner in Tests, as the West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by an innings and four runs on day three of...
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – When oil multinationals decide to negotiate with governments, they ensure that they are well prepared.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]