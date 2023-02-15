Latest update February 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Patrick Haynes is new CONCENCABA president

Feb 15, 2023 Sports

…becomes first Guyanese to head the organization

Kaieteur News – Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) General Secretary, Patrick Haynes, was elected President of the Central American and Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CONCENCABA).

FIBA Americas President Carol Callan (left) and CONCENCABA President Patrick Haynes. 

FIBA Americas President Carol Callan (left) and CONCENCABA President Patrick Haynes.

FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis (left) and CONCENCABA President Patrick Haynes. 

FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis (left) and CONCENCABA President Patrick Haynes.

Haynes ran against former Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) president Glyne Clarke of Barbados for the position at the CONCENCABA Assembly and Elections yesterday in Miami, USA.

He will become the first Guyanese to head CONCENCABA and will also serve as the FIBA Americas’ First Vice President.

Modesto Robeldo of Mexico, president of the Confederación Centroamericana de Baloncesto (COCABA) will serve as Haynes’ first Vice President, while Interim president of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC), Leslie Collymore (St Lucia) is the Second Vice President.

Sabrina Mitchell (St Vincent and the Grenadines) is the CONCENCABA Secretary.

Patrick Haynes following the CONCENCABA Assembly and Elections in Miami. 

Patrick Haynes following the CONCENCABA Assembly and Elections in Miami.

The CBC At Large Members are Claire Mitchell (Trinidad and Tobago) and Kenneth Vrojijk (Aruba); the COCABA At Large Members are Jair Peralta (Panama) and Frank Martinez Arias (Costa Rica).

The GBF was represented by Vice President Rawle Toney and Technical Director Sileena Arjune at the important CONCENCABA event at the Novotel Hotel in Miami.

Founded in 1926, CONCENCABA is a body of FIBA Americas with mirrored powers and responsibilities for its geographic region.

CONCENCABA recognizes the superior authority of FIBA and FIBA Americas.

Subject to the overriding authority of FIBA and FIBA Americas, CONCENCABA is the only competent authority to promote the practice of basketball and to organize competitions within the Sub-Zone of Central America and the Caribbean.

Currently, the National Member Federations assigned to CONCENCABA by the FIBA Central Board are: Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Virgin Islands.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

2 tongue Ali

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Motie makes history as West Indies complete 1-0 series win over Zimbabwe

Motie makes history as West Indies complete 1-0 series win over...

Feb 15, 2023

SportsMax – Gudakesh Motie ended with match figures of 13-99, the best ever for a West Indies spinner in Tests, as the West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by an innings and four runs on day three of...
Read More
Patrick Haynes is new CONCENCABA president

Patrick Haynes is new CONCENCABA president

Feb 15, 2023

Republic Bank Five-for-Fun cricket competition returns from 13 February – March 10

Republic Bank Five-for-Fun cricket competition...

Feb 15, 2023

Alick Athanaze and Akeem Jordan named in 15-member Test squad to face South Africa

Alick Athanaze and Akeem Jordan named in...

Feb 15, 2023

Beacon Café ‘Paceline’ cycling race hails new Senior’s 35-laps record

Beacon Café ‘Paceline’ cycling race hails...

Feb 15, 2023

Bounty Farm’s 2023 Mash-Handicap starts today

Bounty Farm’s 2023 Mash-Handicap starts today

Feb 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]