Patrick Haynes is new CONCENCABA president

…becomes first Guyanese to head the organization

Kaieteur News – Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) General Secretary, Patrick Haynes, was elected President of the Central American and Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CONCENCABA).

Haynes ran against former Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) president Glyne Clarke of Barbados for the position at the CONCENCABA Assembly and Elections yesterday in Miami, USA.

He will become the first Guyanese to head CONCENCABA and will also serve as the FIBA Americas’ First Vice President.

Modesto Robeldo of Mexico, president of the Confederación Centroamericana de Baloncesto (COCABA) will serve as Haynes’ first Vice President, while Interim president of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC), Leslie Collymore (St Lucia) is the Second Vice President.

Sabrina Mitchell (St Vincent and the Grenadines) is the CONCENCABA Secretary.

The CBC At Large Members are Claire Mitchell (Trinidad and Tobago) and Kenneth Vrojijk (Aruba); the COCABA At Large Members are Jair Peralta (Panama) and Frank Martinez Arias (Costa Rica).

The GBF was represented by Vice President Rawle Toney and Technical Director Sileena Arjune at the important CONCENCABA event at the Novotel Hotel in Miami.

Founded in 1926, CONCENCABA is a body of FIBA Americas with mirrored powers and responsibilities for its geographic region.

CONCENCABA recognizes the superior authority of FIBA and FIBA Americas.

Subject to the overriding authority of FIBA and FIBA Americas, CONCENCABA is the only competent authority to promote the practice of basketball and to organize competitions within the Sub-Zone of Central America and the Caribbean.

Currently, the National Member Federations assigned to CONCENCABA by the FIBA Central Board are: Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Virgin Islands.