OP:ED – One citizen’s exhortation to Routledge

By GHK Lall

Kaieteur News – I take the liberty of publicly and directly approach Exxon’s Country Head in Guyana, Mr. Alistair Routledge.

In this instance, it is purely as a son of this soil, a citizen of this place held in high esteem. In tendering this communication to Mr. Routledge, it is my belief that I speak for a great number of Guyanese. He should know that I have neither standing nor reach nor prestige of any kind, that no one cast a vote for me, that more than a few keep the farthest distance from me. These, Mr. Routledge, are my calling cards, which suffice to make me even more of a messenger and a servant of the Guyanese people. I take this seriously, and appeal to Mr. Routledge, a virtual corporate plenipotentiary for ExxonMobil.

The message is simple. The thinking is that it is the epitome of what is fair, reasonable, palatable, manageable, with everything of what is justifiable embedded in it. We, some of the Guyanese people, have been calling for, pressing toward, insisting on renegotiation of the 2016 Production Sharing Agreement (contract) between ExxonMobil and the Republic of Guyana. I believe that it is necessary, definitely vital, to the interests of all Guyanese. In its most expansive interpretation, renegotiation could mean discarding the contract, and starting with fresh minds and sharp pencils to obtain a radically different result. Though that has a sweet sound, scent, and taste to it, it is not that kind of sprawling, open-ended, outcome that is envisioned. Rather, it is what would empower, energize, and effervescence Guyanese from all walks. In a nutshell, a contract that is better than what was executed in 2016, what we live with now.

Not something spectacularly enriching, but what gives to Guyanese a sense and touch of American fair play, of what it is for localsto rise from their knees on the basis of their patrimony, and what affords them the luxury, the grace, of living with dignity. Guyanese seek more, and I come to you, sir, on their behalf. In a self-appointed capacity, to be sure, but one, which became mandatory by default because there were no other candidates, no volunteers.

The objective is for Guyana to get more so that every citizen can be in a place to claim his or her rightful share of their resource legacy. Guyanese need more: more royalties, more profits, more by way of some taxes, and those are a start. A few little droplets, a tinge, of what is fair would go a long way, Mr. Routledge. We are not speaking of multiples of the percentages finalised for various components of income from our oil and into our New York-housed fund. We are talking of a few percentages upwards for royalties, profits, taxes; and a few downwards for expenses and recoverable deductions. When aggregated, these add up, and once handled in a principled manner (leave the politics to us), every Guyanese would look upon ExxonMobil in a different way, with a different feeling in their hearts, and a new song on their lips.

Think of the good feeling generated by what is interpreted to be the good faith of ExxonMobil, and for which only the greatest goodwill is possible. Guyanese are known to be a most hospitable people, Mr. Routledge, and ExxonMobil could be a beneficiary of such. It would not be momentary, or based on whimsy, but vested in what is enduring, and of the greatest lasting value for ExxonMobil and its activities in Guyana. Because it would have been earned. Because Guyanese would think and feel that it is due.

Instead of Guyanese (like me)insisting, oftentimes sharply and impatiently for a better deal through renegotiation, it is infinitely better, more rewarding, for ExxonMobil to take the first signaling step to the table of discussion, Mr. Routledge. There could be fewer things grander than such a gesture. It would serve as an inspiration, possess a permanency that is priceless because it would be so unprecedented, so matchless in the breathlessness of its irresistible essences. The sages have long said that the most arduous journeys begin with the first firm step. Who knows where the first determined step would lead? Who could visualize what it could encircle? How much it would convey the powerful insight of business done in a rare and subliminal manner. Not so much as by the book, or what has all the unchallengeable might of standing orders. But by the immaculacy of what is beyond the norms that mere mortals are capable of conjuring.

Mr. Routledge, think of how well ExxonMobil could be written of in the annals of Guyanese history. Regrettably, it is not a privilege, honour that would be mine. Contemplate how well, you yourself, Mr. Routledge, will be remembered during the time that ExxonMobil prospers here, and long after the last echoes of its presence would have faded, be among the stories shared around campfires, and spoken of in hushed and awed, tones. Mr. Routledge, this is more than communication and suggestion. It is an exhortation from the depths of Guyana’s soil and soul.

I, Sir, am, GHK Lall.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of this newspaper and its affiliates.)