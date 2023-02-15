Latest update February 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Motie makes history as West Indies complete 1-0 series win over Zimbabwe

Feb 15, 2023 Sports

SportsMax – Gudakesh Motie ended with match figures of 13-99, the best ever for a West Indies spinner in Tests, as the West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by an innings and four runs on day three of the second Test at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo to complete a 1-0 series win.

Day three started with the West Indies 290-8 off 90.4 overs with Motie (11) and Holder (3) the not out batsmen.

The pair were able to add only two runs as the tourists were bowled out for 292 in 92.3 overs, leaving Zimbabwe needing 177 runs to make the West Indians have to bat again.

Gudakesh Motie's match figures of 13-99 are the best ever by a West Indian spinner in Test Cricket.

Gudakesh Motie’s match figures of 13-99 are the best ever by a West Indian spinner in Test Cricket.

Victor Nyauchi took a career-best 5-56 off 17.3 overs while Brandon Mavuta took 3-73 from 24 overs for Zimbabwe.

In their second innings, only captain Craig Ervine and opener Innocent Kaia were able to provide any resistance as Motie ripped through the Zimbabwean batting line-up, just as he did in the first innings.

Ervine made 72 off 105 balls including four fours while Kaia had earlier made a 57-ball 43 including seven boundaries.

Motie, who was later named man of the match and man of the series, bowled 17.3 overs for his 6-62. He picked up 19 wickets in the series.

The regional side will now turn their attention to two Tests against South Africa from February 28-March 4 and March 8-12.

Scores: West Indies 292 (Chase 70, Reifer 53, Nyauchi 5-56, Mavuta 3-73) beat Zimbabwe 115 (Kaia 38, Motie 7-37, Holder 2-18) and 173 (Ervine 72, Kaia 43, Motie 6-62) by an innings and 4 runs.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

2 tongue Ali

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Motie makes history as West Indies complete 1-0 series win over Zimbabwe

Motie makes history as West Indies complete 1-0 series win over...

Feb 15, 2023

SportsMax – Gudakesh Motie ended with match figures of 13-99, the best ever for a West Indies spinner in Tests, as the West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by an innings and four runs on day three of...
Read More
Patrick Haynes is new CONCENCABA president

Patrick Haynes is new CONCENCABA president

Feb 15, 2023

Republic Bank Five-for-Fun cricket competition returns from 13 February – March 10

Republic Bank Five-for-Fun cricket competition...

Feb 15, 2023

Alick Athanaze and Akeem Jordan named in 15-member Test squad to face South Africa

Alick Athanaze and Akeem Jordan named in...

Feb 15, 2023

Beacon Café ‘Paceline’ cycling race hails new Senior’s 35-laps record

Beacon Café ‘Paceline’ cycling race hails...

Feb 15, 2023

Bounty Farm’s 2023 Mash-Handicap starts today

Bounty Farm’s 2023 Mash-Handicap starts today

Feb 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]