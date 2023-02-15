Motie makes history as West Indies complete 1-0 series win over Zimbabwe

SportsMax – Gudakesh Motie ended with match figures of 13-99, the best ever for a West Indies spinner in Tests, as the West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by an innings and four runs on day three of the second Test at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo to complete a 1-0 series win.

Day three started with the West Indies 290-8 off 90.4 overs with Motie (11) and Holder (3) the not out batsmen.

The pair were able to add only two runs as the tourists were bowled out for 292 in 92.3 overs, leaving Zimbabwe needing 177 runs to make the West Indians have to bat again.

Victor Nyauchi took a career-best 5-56 off 17.3 overs while Brandon Mavuta took 3-73 from 24 overs for Zimbabwe.

In their second innings, only captain Craig Ervine and opener Innocent Kaia were able to provide any resistance as Motie ripped through the Zimbabwean batting line-up, just as he did in the first innings.

Ervine made 72 off 105 balls including four fours while Kaia had earlier made a 57-ball 43 including seven boundaries.

Motie, who was later named man of the match and man of the series, bowled 17.3 overs for his 6-62. He picked up 19 wickets in the series.

The regional side will now turn their attention to two Tests against South Africa from February 28-March 4 and March 8-12.

Scores: West Indies 292 (Chase 70, Reifer 53, Nyauchi 5-56, Mavuta 3-73) beat Zimbabwe 115 (Kaia 38, Motie 7-37, Holder 2-18) and 173 (Ervine 72, Kaia 43, Motie 6-62) by an innings and 4 runs.