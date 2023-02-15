Impact Fluid Solutions launches cutting-edge products to oil operators in ‘Thriving Guyana Market’

Kaieteur News – Impact Fluid Solutions, a leading provider of advanced oilfield additives designed to tackle complex wellbore issues, has announced the availability of its cutting-edge products to operators in Guyana.

This includes Impact’s FLC® drilling fluid additives and SHIELD BOND® cement spacer system, built on proprietary Wellbore Shielding® technology that has been successful in preventing wellbore instabilities in challenging formations globally.

The announcement was made in conjunction with Impact’s participation at the International Energy Conference and Exhibition 2023 in Georgetown, Guyana, the company said.

At the event, Impact will be showcasing its solutions, including a presentation on a global operator’s recent success using FLC 2000® to ensure wellbore stability in deepwater wells offshore Suriname.FLC 2000® has been used to extend the operating window in deepwater drilling operations, avoiding formation damage and lost circulation, which can save operators millions of dollars per well. Unlike conventional remedies that address wellbore instability after it occurs, Impact’s Wellbore Shielding® solutions provide a proactive approach that protects against fluid and pressure invasion.

“Minimizing the environmental impact of the energy sector is another way Impact products are making a difference. The company’s product lineup boasts low toxicity levels and high biodegradability, exceeding environmental standards in all regions where it operates,” the entity said.

“We are pleased to be able to launch our technologies into Guyana’s growing oil and gas industry and be a part of its success,” said Rodney Uchytil, President & CEO of Impact who said “We look forward to leveraging our growth in other Latin American basins to help operators solve wellbore issues and meet their ESG objectives.”

According to the statement, Impact (impact-fluids.com) is a premier fluid solutions provider to oil and gas operators, service companies and fluid companies worldwide. The Impact team combines advanced chemistry with deep oilfield expertise to deliver products purpose-built to solve real and complex wellbore challenges.

“Trusted by industry leaders and independent operators alike, Impact technologies are used to enhance predictability, performance, and production in basins around the world,” the statement said.