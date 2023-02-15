Guyana records another COVID death; nine new cases

Kaieteur News – A 51-year-old man from Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four) died on Monday from the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, the Ministry of Health reported. It is unclear whether the man was vaccinated.

The man’s death takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1, 298.

“The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed,” the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday while calling on the public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and his family and to allow them to mourn.

Meanwhile, the Ministry disclosed that there are nine new reported cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of recorded cases to 73, 052.

Further, the Ministry is urging all citizens to continue to observing the public health measures set out by the Ministry of Health. The public health measure encourages the:

the need for everyone five (5) years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19

the need for everyone to get a COVID-19 booster dose after completing the primary vaccination series

the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home

the importance of the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Persons displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 or need any additional information, are asked to contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit the Ministry’s website at www.health.gov.gy.