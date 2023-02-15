Bounty Farm’s 2023 Mash-Handicap starts today

Latest update February 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) serves off the Bounty Mashramani Hanicap Squash tournament today at the Georgetown Club Courts (GTC), Camp Street.
The 2023 Bounty Mash Handicap will be a two best of three games, all games goes to fifteen points from February 15-19 with the Category A players scheduled to start competing from Thursday.
Interestingly, at this year’s Bounty Mash tournament they are two players going for Handicap Win’s records. Alex Arjoon leveled the record for the Largest Handicap win with -35 and Jason-Ray Khalil, if he comes out as champion in this year’s tournament; he will set a new GSA record with a 38 Rank.
Much are up for the taking at this year’s Bounty Farm LTD Mash-Handicap Squash tournament. Alex Arjoon had a wonderful performance at the recent BCQS Masters while Jason-Ray Khalil a season Bounty Mash-Handicap campaigner equipped to go against all odds.
The GSA ask that squash fans to come out and witness fine squash action from Wednesday to Sunday at GTC. The Tournament is sponsored by the Bounty Farm’s LTD.
